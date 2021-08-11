Why would Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allow a non-employee with no security clearance to observe a routine inspection of county voting machines?
We may never get an explicit answer — at least from Peters herself — but motive is a secondary concern here. Something allegedly untoward occurred, apparently in the presence of a state inspector, resulting in troubling implications for voters, taxpayers and Peters, who is now embroiled in an investigation that could lead to criminal charges.
The background
What happened? The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported the details in Tuesday’s newspaper. The Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees election security, caught sight of social media posts falsely alleging proof that Dominion Voting Systems machines could be accessed outside of elections offices. (They can’t. Passwords are controlled by the Secretary of State’s office, and no county’s election equipment is connected to the internet. The only way to access the equipment, or use the passwords, is to be in direct contact with the machines.)
The social media posts revealed a password that state officials traced to Mesa County — “a very serious breach in chain-of-custody and security protocols,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold told Ashby.
Griswold issued a direct order to Peters early Monday demanding that she disclose surveillance recordings and other documents that may uncover how or when the breach occurred — though Griswold’s office suspects it happened in May during a “trusted build update” — a routine inspection conducted in every Colorado county.
A mystery man, whose name doesn’t appear on Peter’s employee roster at any point so far this year, was present during that inspection, along with Peters and a longtime elections manager, according to an unnamed source not authorized to speak on the record.
Griswold’s order calls for Peters to reveal the identity of all employees in her office, and specifically those who attended the May inspection, and to include proof that those who have access to sensitive elections information passed a background check.
By law, all elections employees who have access to such sensitive information in all counties are required to pass a criminal history background check.
The order also calls on Peters, within three days, to show that surveillance cameras were functioning on that day, as required by law, and to provide copies of whatever was captured.
Failure to comply with any of the six requirements in Griswold’s order within three days could result in the county’s elections computers to be decertified, which could cost the county thousands of dollars in new equipment or in re-certifying its existing machines.
Griswold said that possible criminal charges could be filed as a result of the security breach, but declined to say whether Peters herself or someone else in her office could held liable pending the outcome of her office’s investigation.
Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland declined to comment, but acknowledged that District Attorney Dan Rubinstein had briefed her on the investigation.
The fallout
Because of the potential for criminal charges, Peters is wise to say nothing. But if the facts bear out as alleged, we’re looking at an incredible breach of the public’s trust and arguably the greatest breach of office by a local elected official in memory.
We’ve called on Peters to resign before for reasons ranging from incompetence to actively sowing distrust in elections. This latest episode does nothing to temper our conviction that someone as political as Peters is unfit for this office.
The allegations suggest that Peters hasn’t learned from prior missteps. The big takeaway here is that someone tried to use Mesa County election machines to further and falsely promote a damaging narrative that our voting procedures are vulnerable to fraud.
We don’t know yet what role Peters played — whether she was complicit in the password breach or just unaware enough to allow it to happen — both are damning. All we know is that it happened on her watch, which is still a big problem.
Peters’ job as the county’s chief election official is not just to ensure integrity in elections but to ensure the public’s trust in the integrity of elections. What are we to make of a public official — who either by design or dereliction — allowed a security breach to happen?
Of course, we must wait for the investigation to play out before we pass judgment on this particular incident, but Peters is long past the point of redemption. No matter what the investigation finds, her track record of failing to collect and count ballots, tweeting conspiracy nonsense and refusing to conduct elections for Mesa County’s municipalities should leave her political career dead.
How many intercessions by the Secretary of State’s office does it take to leave voters cold?
Her actions could leave her vulnerable to both criminal and civil liability. Dominion Voting Systems is aggressively pursuing legal action against anyone who spreads lies about the machines. Will Mesa County taxpayers end up on the hook defending a defamation suit and a criminal prosecution?
We’ll know soon enough. In the meantime, we await Peters’ response to these disturbing allegations.