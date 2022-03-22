Colorado livestock has, once again, been harassed and killed by wolves that migrated into the state. This comes as Colorado Parks and Wildlife, following the will of the state’s voters, plans to release more over the coming years.
We came out against the measure prior to the vote, citing the threat to our cattle industry, but noted it put management of the wolf population into Parks and Wildlife’s hands. They already manage wildlife conflicts in the state and should have the expertise to come up with a good management plan before wolves are introduced, we reasoned in a 2020 editorial.
Well, those conflicts are here early and the agency needs to act quickly to help ranchers be prepared for the fact that wolves are on the ground in Colorado now. They appear to be meeting the challenge with creativity, which they deserve credit for.
Recently, after a Jackson County rancher near Walden in northern Colorado had livestock attacked by wolves, Parks and Wildlife came up with a plan to donate wild burros to the rancher to help protect his livestock from wolf predation.
“The idea is to make the burros become a part of the cattle herd to where they will start to protect or consider the cattle as a member of its family,” said Wildlife Officer Zach Weaver of Walden. “(Rancher) Don (Gittleson) will start to introduce the burros to certain members of the herd in small increments.”
This is an interesting concept to use the burros as a wolf deterrent, and it sounds like burros have been successful in other parts of the country.
“(Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) told us that burros were effective at stopping predation in Oregon,” Weaver said. “We learned that wild burros are more effective because they’ve been in the wild where they’ve had to defend themselves and their herd from predation from animals like mountain lions and coyotes.”
Parks and Wildlife obviously can’t give out burros to every rancher in the state, but a program to pair burros with ranchers in problem areas is worth studying. If effective, it would reduce the restitution the state would have to pay to ranchers and lead to a healthy wolf population that sticks to its natural prey.
If it doesn’t work, then Parks and Wildlife needs to keep experimenting and studying the issue. They’ve also approved certain types of hazing to keep wolves at bay, but other unique solutions, like the burros, need to be pursued.
We may not have agreed with the ballot measure, but it passed. We have wolves and we need to protect those most negatively affected by these animals. All ideas to do that are worth pursuing.