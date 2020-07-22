Two things happened Tuesday which should help Mesa County residents better appreciate the gravity of the pandemic.
We experienced our first COVID-19 death — a grim reminder that the virus will claim its statistical share of victims if it spreads widely enough — and President Donald Trump finally joined the ranks of other GOP leaders and health experts in acknowledging that masks can play an important role in stemming the spread of the disease.
“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact,” the president said during a virus briefing at the White House.
We’ve long heralded a concept popularized by the Stuart Sutherland quote: “The willingness to change one’s mind in the light of new evidence is a sign of rationality not weakness.”
The president deserves credit for speaking up about masks at a time when the nation is breaking daily records for new infections.
Besides declaring support for masks as a way to fight the pandemic, he admonished young people against crowding bars and spreading the disease.
Again, that’s a timely message and especially relevant here with regard to the county’s first death — an elderly woman with underlying medical conditions who avoided going out into the community. The fact that the virus still found her speaks to the important role we all play in protecting the vulnerable among us.
“To me, the message is, don’t worry so much about yourself,” said Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health’s executive director. “If you think you’re OK to get this, but think about who it is who you may infect. It could be someone that would end up in the hospital.”
In the past 14 days, the county has recorded 71 new positive cases. That means that more than 35% of all cases seen in the county since March occurred in the past two weeks. Among those new cases in the past two weeks, one-third are people who range in ages from 10 to 29. The trend of younger people becoming infected seems to be mirroring a national trend.
Nationwide, “the average age of people getting infected is now a decade and a half younger than it was a few months ago,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a July 6 press briefing.
“We’re starting to see more young people, at least in our recent numbers,” Kuhr said. “That’s the group we really want to talk to. If they’re not worried about themselves, I would appreciate it if they would be worried about infecting others in the community. Unfortunately, that ended up with our first death in Mesa County, and we don’t want any more deaths.”
The incidence of COVID-19 among young people may help explain why the death rate had (until this week) fallen for 13 straight weeks, even as the number of cases has spiked. But health experts also point to better testing. With more tests available, infections are often identified earlier which allows for earlier intervention.
While younger people aren’t as likely to die from the virus, or even realize they have it, they easily can infect others who are more at risk of developing life-threatening complications. That’s why the governor issued an order making 10 p.m. the last call for alcohol at establishments that are allowed to be open. It shrinks the window for young people to interact.
Getting them to understand the role they play in limiting the spread of the virus may be as essential as the president’s call to wear masks.
Let’s see if encouraging behavioral changes can bend the curve. Check this space in two weeks for an update on the science experiment we’re all a part of.