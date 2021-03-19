The first campaign finance reports filed for the upcoming Grand Junction City Council election offer some interesting takeaways.
So far, the eight candidates have combined to raise more than $75,000. As the Sentinel’s Dan West reported Thursday, five of the eight candidates have raised more than $10,000, with Mark McCallister leading the pack at about $17,000 and Abe Herman not far behind at $13,400.
Those are hefty sums for a nonpartisan election in which the winners receive a paltry $500-a-month stipend. On that count, the current arrangement promotes certain outcomes. Nobody is running for City Council to enrich themselves, so candidates are generally very civic-minded.
While we consider that a plus, it’s also easy for candidates to tell themselves they’re not paid enough to get too far into the weeds on various policy debates. So there’s a built-in deference to city staff, who study the issues full-time.
Council members are also in charge of an annual budget in the neighborhood of $200 million. It takes hours of preparation for council meetings and workshops. That’s on top of the meetings themselves, which can drag on for hours.
This is where the suggestion that the Grand Junction City Council could or should be more “hands-on” than it already is runs into problems. A voluntary board can’t be that deeply involved. Which raises a persistent question: Are we expecting too much from our council members for what we pay them?
The short answer is yes, because paying them more doesn’t really solve anything. The dynamics of council business would change along with the motives to run for a seat on the council. But as running the city becomes more complex, it actually crystallizes the council’s role as a high-level policy setting body and oversight board. The council hires an administrator to oversee experts in the law, engineering, budgeting, etc. The idea of paying our council members more to spend time micro-managing runs counter to the entire setup. They need to stay out of the weeds and focus on the big picture.
But if council compensation is a debate worth having, then so is the idea of greater collaboration among the city, the county and special taxing districts to provide valleywide services.
Make no mistake, there’s a great deal of collaboration already. Our calls for consideration of a combined city-county government have been largely dismissed as impractical. But as the need for “smart growth” strategies becomes more evident, we’re going to need more partnerships to cover the delivery of services to more people in this valley and the city always seems to be in the thick of these collaborations.
On balance, we think the low pay and high expectations draw candidates who want to do right by the community.