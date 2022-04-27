We’ve argued strongly here that the city of Grand Junction should waive impact fees for the planned apartment building at the old City Market on First Street, but we’ve heard from others in the community arguing the other side — that the city should not spend taxpayer money this way.
We have to say, thus far we haven’t found those arguments particularly persuasive.
But what is the counter-argument? Why shouldn’t the city help this development?
Well, to some this is the government picking winners and losers in business. They argue that if the project doesn’t work without government funding, it’s a project that the market isn’t ready for or needs to change.
Those arguments remind us of the bad old days in Grand Junction when the city couldn’t get out of its own way. It didn’t invest in itself and not much got done. That’s changed recently and we’re now seeing the results.
The city started investing in projects in partnership with private industry like at Las Colonias. The city pushed that project forward and now we see The Eddy apartment development, which borders the park, nearing completion. Would that project have happened without Las Colonias? We doubt it.
The Eddy also got funds from the Downtown Development Authority to build its project and the city paid to clean up the river bank in front of that development. Was that picking a winner? Maybe, but the public gets a cleaner, safer river out of the deal.
Then there’s The Lofts on Grand, near Grand Avenue and 10th Street, which is being largely funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as the agency is contributing $13 million to the $17 million project. The DDA also kicked in money to demolish the building that had previously been on the site.
The truth is that there is a lot of public funding out there for housing, especially denser projects in urban areas. Local, state and federal agencies have recognized that there is a housing shortage and there is a public need. The free market hasn’t kept up, which is when the government should step in to help.
Is the Richmark project less deserving than these other projects? We don’t think so. In fact, if the Richmark project does come to fruition it will have far more positive public impact than just providing housing. As we’ve argued before, it eliminates maybe the most prominent blight in the city right now and would bring many more people to Main Street.
There is also something to be said for all these projects deserving some help. Investing in Grand Junction is more of a risk than the Front Range. For those willing to take that risk, the city should share some of it. Down the line when it’s less risky, public investment might not be needed.
The other argument we’ve heard is over price and that’s not unique to Richmark. All of the apartments going in right now are market rate, somewhere between $1,100 and $1,700 depending on the development. Shouldn’t the city invest in affordable units for the people who can only afford $750 a month in rent? Yes!
The good news is the city has the money to do both. It can waive fees when it makes sense for commercial development and partner with nonprofits or another organization to build true affordable units for low-income residents.
We need housing at all price points and where the city can help, it should.