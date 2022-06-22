Like a bad houseguest, COVID-19 is back, and Mesa County is again experiencing high transmission rates. But it’s not time to start taking the types of community level actions we saw during previous waves.
Case numbers are definitely up. We’re seeing more than twice the daily positive cases in June compared to May. COVID-19 cases increased from a 7-day average of around 20 per day during April and May to about 50 cases per day at the beginning of June, according to Mesa County Public Health. Still, that’s much lower than at the peak of omicron, when we were seeing 350 cases per day.
The important difference with this wave is these increased cases have not translated to a large increase in hospitalizations, which is what we should be watching. According to Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, we have three people hospitalized with the virus compared to earlier in the pandemic when we saw dozens hospitalized.
The current wave offers a glimpse into what life is going to look like for the foreseeable future with COVID popping back up from time to time, but being less serious thanks to vaccines, home rapid tests, anti-viral treatments and natural immunity. We didn’t have any of those weapons in 2020, which is why a public health response was required. Now, it’s all about individuals making personal health decisions.
We shouldn’t ignore the virus and just go about our day like it isn’t there, but we also don’t need broad government action now that individuals can protect themselves and our hospitals aren’t at risk of being overrun.
People should follow public health guidance regarding COVID, which we’ve all become familiar with over the last two years. Practice social distancing, limit the number of people you interact with, stay home if you are sick and wear a mask if you have symptoms, test positive, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
It’s also not too late to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so by now. With the political rhetoric around the vaccine cooling off, maybe some people who were hesitant in the past might choose to get it now.
Vaccines for young children have also recently been approved. Parents should consider vaccinating those children, especially if they live with or frequently interact with someone who is immunocompromised. Talk through such decisions with your pediatrician.
COVID will be with us forever, like colds and the flu. But the world has developed tools to fight it effectively, making it less and less of a concern. Still, we can’t ignore it for the sake of members of our community who remain at higher risk.
With the emergency now controllable, where is the political urgency around finding and containing future novel virus threats?
Perhaps an editorial for another day.