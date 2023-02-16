Back in October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it was investigating a report of damage “consistent with wolf depredation” found on dead cows on national forest lands outside Meeker. The problem is wolves didn’t kill those cows.

Carter Niemeyer, who worked for years investigating wolf attacks for the federal government, found that the evidence in the case was inconsistent with wolves, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. CPW ended its investigation without a conclusion on the cause of death for these cows.

