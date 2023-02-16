Back in October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it was investigating a report of damage “consistent with wolf depredation” found on dead cows on national forest lands outside Meeker. The problem is wolves didn’t kill those cows.
Carter Niemeyer, who worked for years investigating wolf attacks for the federal government, found that the evidence in the case was inconsistent with wolves, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. CPW ended its investigation without a conclusion on the cause of death for these cows.
For months we had ranchers around the Western Slope, especially in Meeker, who were led to believe there was a pack of wolves on the loose that was capable of killing dozens of cows and then disappearing without a trace. This is a problem for a few reasons.
Firstly, it’s just bad practice to announce a probable cause for the death of an animal before a study of the case has been completed. It makes the investigation look biased to one conclusion. It also opens the agency to criticism if its initial assessment is wrong, as has happened in this case.
It stokes up unnecessary fear as the state begins the process of reintroducing wolves to Colorado. Fear and anxiety is already high among the ranching community. There are legitimate concerns about wolves preying on cattle. It happens in other states. Still, CPW did not need to contribute to that fear with an unfounded claim.
We also worry about a “boy who cried wolf” situation where the public starts to believe the number of wolf attacks on cattle is being falsely inflated. That could make it harder for ranchers who have a legitimate claim to get the compensation they deserve.
It also isn’t fair to the wolves. We did not support the ballot measure to reintroduce wolves into Colorado, but it passed. We’re getting wolves and we have to learn to live with them. Part of that is going to include being honest about their impacts.
We don’t want CPW to sweep wolf attacks under the rug, but they shouldn’t be blaming them for attacks prematurely, either. If we want to understand the reality of having wolves on the landscape, we need accurate information from our land managers.
At the end of the day, this was not the worst mistake in the world. We got the correct information. Hopefully CPW took this as a learning opportunity, especially as it prepares for the first round of wolf reintroductions this year. We expect there will be more on the ground learning throughout this process. That should lead to better practices in the future, which is what we’d like to see.