Tina Peters’ legal defense team ought to be squirming after one of her lieutenants was sentenced to jail time Wednesday for her role in Peters’ ill-fated scheme to prove nonexistent election fraud in 2020 and 2021.
In issuing the sentence, District Judge Matthew Barrett emphasized that elections officials are duty-bound to preserve the integrity of one of the country’s pillars of democracy — free, fair and secure elections. And that responsibility extends to elections administration staff who must be willing to defy a rogue clerk’s questionable orders.
Before the judge handed down the sentence, Sandra Brown’s lawyer, Shannon Roy, told Barrett that Brown’s actions were ruled by fear of losing her job.
“It was leadership by fear,” Roy said. “If you didn’t do what Ms. Peters said, you did not have a job the next day.”
But Barrett was unsympathetic, saying Brown took an oath and had an obligation to alert authorities to Peters’ actions. Her failure to do so contributed to some people’s loss of faith in elections, he said.
“You were an absolute active participant, and not in a small way,” Barrett said. “It was your choice not to walk away. History is full of people who stood by and took orders. Those types of behaviors lead to the end of countries.”
In one short statement from the bench, Barrett forcefully laid out the grave nature of what occurred. Institutions can be fragile in the wrong hands and rely on the vigilance of subordinates to function properly. It’s a subsidiary of the tenet of checks and balances in government.
The judge’s stinging rebuke must have made Peters’ blood run cold. Anyone charged with safeguarding the integrity of elections had better take that duty seriously. Brown didn’t and is paying the price — 30 days in jail, two years of probation, a $200 fine and 100 hours of community service to be completed in a year.
That’s small potatoes compared to what Peters faces. As reported by the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby, if convicted of all the charges she faces, and if those sentences run consecutively, Peters faces a maximum penalty of 28 years in jail and $2.7 million in fines. She is set to go to trial in October.
According to court filings and statements from prosecutors, Brown was a key figure in Peters’ scheme to make copies of election computer hard drives.
Brown, the former elections manager, was fired in December 2021 while Peters and her then deputy, Belinda Knisley, were still under investigation by state and federal law enforcement for allegedly tampering with election equipment.
Brown’s sentence was the result of a deal with prosecutors that left her pleading guilty to one felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. Her plea deal requires her to testify against Peters.
“My job was to protect the integrity of the elections, and there were steps that I could have taken,” she told Barrett in court last December. “There were things going on that I should have questioned and didn’t.”
While this unsettling saga awaits a final conclusion at Peters’ trial, it’s gratifying to see a judge treat this case for what it was: a shameless attempt to sow discord and undermine faith in elections.
The underlings have faced justice. Soon it will be the ringleader’s turn.