Tina Peters’ legal defense team ought to be squirming after one of her lieutenants was sentenced to jail time Wednesday for her role in Peters’ ill-fated scheme to prove nonexistent election fraud in 2020 and 2021.

In issuing the sentence, District Judge Matthew Barrett emphasized that elections officials are duty-bound to preserve the integrity of one of the country’s pillars of democracy — free, fair and secure elections. And that responsibility extends to elections administration staff who must be willing to defy a rogue clerk’s questionable orders.