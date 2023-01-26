Mesa County has come a long way when it comes to cleaning up its junk and its image, but if you drive through certain areas it’s clear the bad old days of “Grand Junkyard” are still with us. Now the county commissioners are getting serious about holding property owners accountable, and we couldn’t be happier.
We have a long and unfortunate history of not treating the land around our community particularly well. It’s a history many in this community have fought hard for decades to rectify.
The story goes that NFL coach John Madden nicknamed our city “Grand Junkyard,” based on his many bus trips to away games that took him through the Grand Valley. Leaders at the time recognized this was a problem, and they started work to clean the place up.
The strides we’ve made in the decades since have been incredible. Areas that were literal junkyards are now amazing parks and developments. We’ve pulled garbage and waste from the desert and river. Now thousands of people come here to play in those landscapes, but there is always more to do.
Much of the focus has been on trash on public lands or around former junkyard sites. Individual private property owners who pile trash and junk in their yards to the annoyance of their neighbors have been less of a focus.
There have been efforts, like Grand Junction’s trash pick-up day, which the county replicated in Clifton, to provide opportunities for property owners to dispose of unwanted trash for free. These are great programs and have helped reduce the amount of trash left out on private property. But, there are still a small number who don’t take the free way out and refuse to clean up what has become a public nuisance. Now the county is stepping in.
Earlier this month, the county commissioners obtained a court order against two property owners who have been repeatedly cited for nuisance abatement under the county’s land development code to compel them to clean up their property, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Called an administrative search and seizure, the order calls for those crews to come onto the property sometime this week to clear out such things as scrap metal, wood pallets, junk household items, a trailer, garbage bags and other items.
It’s a big move, especially for a conservative area that values private property rights. As the county’s statement points out, property rights don’t mean you can do anything you want with no restrictions.
There is a saying that your right to throw your fist stops at my nose. It’s the same with your property. You can do what you want until it impacts the health or safety of your neighbors. There are also property values to consider. Do you have a right to drive down the value of my home? We don’t think so.
We’re glad the county is taking this step. It’s a clear sign that when they write a citation that they will follow through. We’d also like to see some additional carrots from the county to help encourage property owners to clean up. Maybe an award for most beautiful property or most improved?
Either way, we hope the few people who haven’t gotten the message before will get it now. We’re not Grand Junkyard anymore.