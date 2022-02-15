The city of Grand Junction has sent out a survey to gather community sentiment about what people want from a proposed recreation center.
Hopefully the City Council is able to glean some clear information from this survey to help it in its decision making process. The results of the last survey they did, as part of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan, were questioned back in July by council members Rick Taggart and Dennis Simpson.
We editorialized at the time that another survey could just muddy the waters further and that’s still a concern. Still, the city is going forward and, hopefully, the questions have been worded in a way the council members are comfortable with. They need to be able to trust the results and act on them.
The survey will ask residents if they want a recreation center in Grand Junction, what amenities that center should have and where it should be built. It is being distributed to 8,000 random registered voters in the city, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
If you are one of those random citizens, we think it is important that you take the time to fill out the survey. It will potentially have a big impact on the community, especially when concerning the location of the rec center.
We also urge the city council to use the results as a guide, but be prepared to differ with them if there are other considerations citizens might not be thinking of. They have to consider all the details, the long-term implications of how any location will affect things such as traffic, parking, egress and ingress in neighborhoods.
It’s a big job.
When you think about a city council member, if they serve two four-year terms, they will have directed close to $2 billion into the community. Most of it is in the normal city government functions, but there are opportunities to complete real transformational projects, like what previous councils did at Las Colonias and maybe what this council will do with a rec center.
If and when this rec center comes to fruition, it has the potential to be a great asset for the community.
It’s been almost three years since voters turned down the last recreation center proposal in an April 2019 vote. Since then a new revenue source, from marijuana taxes, has been identified, changing the funding calculus quite a bit.
The next steps aren’t clear yet. Mayor Chuck McDaniel said even the question of whether the community wanted a rec center is still on the table, but if citizens say yes, this survey will drive a lot of the cost and timeline conversations.
“We need the survey. That will inform a great deal about what the next step is,” McDaniel said.
We think the community will support building a rec center and we support that effort as well. Results will reportedly be presented to the council this spring. We hope the council takes those results and starts moving forward with a purpose.