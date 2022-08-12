You may have missed it, but downtown Grand Junction is about to see some major transformational improvements thanks to a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) grant.
On Wednesday, the DOT announced it was awarding $45.8 million from the Bipartisan Inflation Law’s $1.5 billion in grants from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to project in Colorado. Nearly $25 million of that will go to three projects on the Western Slope.
There are projects in Rifle and Glenwood Springs, but the big one is in Grand Junction. Last year CDOT revealed plans for a mobility hub on the triangular piece of land west of Second Street between Ute and First. This is part of the next phase of its work to improve I-70B.
It pursued a RAISE grant in 2021 for the project, but didn’t get it at the time. Now it has the funding and if the plans are similar to what was revealed last year, it will change the downtown and make it easier to get across the Interstate 70 Business Loop at Second Street.
“This application represents a collaborative effort between CDOT, the RTPO and local governments and is the next step to making the Grand Junction Mobility Hub a reality,” Dana Brosig P.E., Grand Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Director, said in a statement.
It’s not just the hub, but plans included upgrading I-70B, adding multimodal paths through the area, upgrading Second Street to be a promenade that would incorporate wider sidewalks and landscaping for a space more friendly to pedestrians and bicycles. It would also link Second Street to the Dos Rios development with a pedestrian bridge.
All of this would improve mobility and bring more people to the downtown area, which would lead to redevelopment around the Amtrak station on Second Street where there has been some blight.
This is huge for this community. It will bring visitors arriving by bus or train right to downtown and the hotels in the area. It will turn what had turned into an ugly area with little use into a vibrant corridor and link the Riverfront Trail and all the new development there to downtown.
The plans, as far as we know, aren’t finalized, so things could change, but this is an exciting project for the city and it will be largely paid for with federal funding allocated through a bipartisan agreement. This is how we like to see our government work.