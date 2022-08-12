You may have missed it, but downtown Grand Junction is about to see some major transformational improvements thanks to a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) grant.

On Wednesday, the DOT announced it was awarding $45.8 million from the Bipartisan Inflation Law’s $1.5 billion in grants from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to project in Colorado. Nearly $25 million of that will go to three projects on the Western Slope.