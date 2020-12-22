Downtown parking is an issue that never seems to go away.
But the concern for ample parking shouldn’t override a good idea — especially when that concern is somewhat illusory.
The Downtown Development Authority is determined to make good on an idea that emerged while developing a new downtown plan — that more events in the downtown area would be good for downtown businesses.
But it’s hard to add more downtown events without shutting down Main Street more often, which some business owners oppose. So the DDA wants to create a plaza on the northwest corner of the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Fifth Street. It would cover half of the parking lot that goes from Fourth to Fifth streets.
It would be advantageous, we think, if the space could be multifunctional and still accommodate parking when it’s not being used for an event. But if that’s not possible or in the plans, the DDA’s director, Brandon Stam, noted the project could still help facilitate improved parking overall by creating an opportunity to evaluate utilization of private lots in the area.
“I think having a parking system that is well-managed is really important,” Stam said. “There are a lot of private parking lots in downtown Grand Junction. If you look at an aerial map, they are completely underutilized. I think there is some opportunity to look at those lots and work with lot owners to increase the parking capacity of the whole system.”
If that’s the case — and parking availability isn’t hampered — then the plaza idea seems like a no-brainer.
Downtown’s competitive advantage is vibrancy. It has energy, especially when there’s a farmers market, an arts fair or live music. These events pull in people who want to tap into downtown’s “cool” factor. The benefit of a plaza is that downtown cannot only host more events, but it spreads the vibrancy out to Colorado Avenue, expanding opportunity for businesses that aren’t directly on Main Street.
It also reduces the complexity of hosting such events, since shutting down Main Street requires lots of intersection closures and temporary signage, not to mention disruptions to traffic flow.
“Downtowns that are cool have cool stuff downtown,” said Seth Anderson, owner of Loki Outwear, 445 Colorado Ave. He thinks the plaza idea is worth a try. “You can have ample parking anywhere, like at the mall, but people go to places because they’re cool, not because of the parking,” he said.
“We want to draw people to downtown to hang out because the longer they hang out, the more likely they’re going to go grab a coffee, walk in a store, that sort of thing,” Stam said. “That’s really what we’re trying to accomplish with this.”
It’s also worth pointing out that if millennials are any indicator of our future, there will be much less need for parking since they use ride sharing and don’t own cars the way older generations do.
If City Council signs off on the project, the first of two phases could begin construction next spring. The total project will cost around $1.2 million and be paid for by the DDA. Both phases could be finished for a spring 2022 opening.
It’ll be interesting to hear the case against a plaza. With little downside, it should be an easy call for the council.