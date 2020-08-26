Andy Martsolf, head of Mesa County’s Emergency Management Department, and the county commissioners are smart to declare a disaster emergency over the Pine Gulch Fire as they did earlier this week.
That’s not so much because of the fire itself — government systems were already in place to address it — but for the inevitable aftermath of the fire.
We’ve all seen it in recent years. When the heavy rains come — and they will come — how bad will it impact all those creeks, washes and irrigation ditches affected by the fire, already the second-largest in the state’s history?
What Martsolf proposed, and the commissioners agreed to, will allow the county to get the resources it needs to analyze that matter, something we feel confident they will try to do as quickly as possible.
But let’s not all forget the $100 million elephant in the room.
That’s the estimated cost of addressing the area’s systemic stormwater drainage issues, something the Grand Valley Drainage District tried to do a few years ago with its fee-that-later-was-declared-a-tax debacle.
Right or wrong, the district was trying its best to address something that’s often ignored except when we have a major weather event, when gallons and gallons of stormwater overwhelm the existing drainage system. It’s happened in the recent past, and it will happen again, especially as the valley becomes more urbanized.
At one point, after a court ruled that fee to be a tax and the district was forced to pay back $7.2 million in refunds and interest — something it’s still doing — there were brief talks about creating a valleywide drainage system, possibly merging the now nonexistent 5-2-1 Drainage Authority and the district into a single entity.
Those talks fell apart, and the 5-2-1 is no more, with the county just earlier this year taking over all of its responsibilities for itself, the district and the other local governments in the valley: Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade.
Keep in mind that when the district was formed more than a century ago, its mission wasn’t about stormwater, but irrigation for farms and orchards. It was formed to find ways to deal with the severe alkaline conditions that were created after miles of lateral irrigation ditches had been built, which caused high salt content soils to leach into fields, making them unusable for crop production.
And to make matters worse, as a consequence of having to refund that fee, the district isn’t what it used to be. It’s had to scale back its workforce to raise the money it needs to pay it back, meaning it’s even less equipped to deal with that proverbial elephant.
As Martsolf told the commissioners on Monday: “This fire’s so large now that it’s going to affect runoff on both ends of the valley.”
Guess what else, folks? This drainage problem is so large it’s already affecting both ends of the valley. Isn’t it time to renew those drainage talks, or are we going to continue to kick this can down the road?