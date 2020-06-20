The Supreme Court on Thursday extended a legal battle over the fate of 650,000 undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers” by rejecting on procedural grounds the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The court’s 5-4 ruling that the Department of Homeland Security failed to provide adequate reasons for ending the program was widely celebrated, reflecting nationwide sympathy for the young adults DACA protects from deportation.
A Pew Research Center survey conducted June 4-10 found that 74% of Americans favor a law that would provide permanent legal status to immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.
In the same survey, Americans also express support for finding a way for all undocumented immigrants — not just DACA recipients — to stay in the U.S. legally.
Overall, three-quarters of adults say there should be a way for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. to stay in the country legally if certain conditions are met. But Democrats and left-leaning independents are much more supportive (89%) than Republicans and conservative independents (57%). Pew notes that those views are little changed from August 2019.
The Supreme Court is blind to such external factors as to how politically popular policy positions might be.
“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority decision. The majority only looked at whether Homeland Security complied with the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs these types of executive actions.
Thursday’s decision is a careful ruling that gives the Trump administration the power to end DACA if it can follow the proper procedure — which sets up a framework for action. It gives the White House and Congress another shot at finding a lasting bipartisan approach to immigration reform. Or the 2020 election can recast the variables.
Will the president campaign on a promise to rescind DACA even though a majority of Americans want Congress to find a way to help Dreamers stay?
The ruling impels the executive branch to weigh how ending the program would affect those who had come to rely on its protections and the ability to work legally — and the cost to the nation.
Roberts’ opinion notes that abruptly revoking Dreamers’ work permits could result in the loss of $215 billion in economic activity and an associated $60 billion in federal tax revenue over the next decade.
Locally, the Hispanic Affairs Project works with more than 100 DACA recipients on the Western Slope, all of whom are working full-time or going to college, according to the group’s executive director. Nationally, advocates point to the important role Dreamers play in restarting the economy and fighting COVID-19, including 30,000 who work in the health care field.
The Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t solve the DACA problem, but it does inject a sense of urgency about what to do with these productive, law-abiding registrants who make multifaceted contributions to society. America is the only home most Dreamers have ever known.
We join the call from Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster for policy makers “to develop convictions necessary for creating long-term solutions for Dreamers and their families.”