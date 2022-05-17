It has been a historic May for Grand Junction baseball with the reopening of the recently renovated Sam Suplizio Field and the dedication of the new Bus Bergman Sports Complex at Colorado Mesa University.
Over the weekend Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Central high school baseball teams played their first games of the season Saturday at Suplizio Field, which officially reopened May 7, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s James Burky.
The field had been closed for months with new stands and facilities being constructed as part of a multi-million dollar renovation project undertaken by the city of Grand Junction and its partners CMU, the JUCO World Series and District 51.
“The first time I played here was so great; this is such an amazing place to play. I remember being amazed by how awesome this place is,” high school ball player Brett Woytek said. “I love playing here because of the atmosphere. Look at the stands, it’s like playing a college game. You feel like a college ballplayer here.”
Not many high school students get to play their home games in a facility like Suplizio and the renovation will only enhance that special experience. We should all feel proud that we’re giving our student-athletes such a world-class place to play.
Whether these players could actually take the field at Suplizio this year was put in jeopardy earlier this year when a construction accident led to significant damage to the renovations of the stands. However, the city and its contractor made sure this accident would not bar the community from using the field this year. This was even more critical for the JUCO World Series, which is only two weeks away.
The accident was unfortunate, but mistakes happen and the city should be commended for getting this project done on schedule.
The dedication earlier this month of the new Bus Bergman Sports Complex was another momentous occasion for baseball in Grand Junction.
The baseball stadium sits on a lot that Bergman convinced school officials to buy decades ago, so athletic teams would have a place to practice, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Patti Arnold.
Bergman laid the foundation for the Mesa baseball program to become the powerhouse it is today. He took over the team in its seventh year of existence and coached the Mavericks from 1952-75, taking Mesa to the Junior College World Series 13 times. Naming such a beautiful facility after him is a well-earned honor.
We have to commend CMU for putting together an outstanding stadium that really has that classic baseball feel, as current CMU coach Chris Hanks pointed out.
“The green chairbacks, the greens and the brown brick, red brick, whatever color you call it, with the greens,” Hanks said. “That’s what I like.”
We couldn’t agree more, and are happy the university decided to stick with the traditional aesthetic. CMU and the teams it hosts at the facility are in for a real treat, as are we, the fans.
With these new high-end facilities, young people out on the fields again and JUCO just around the corner, we’re happy knowing that America’s pastime is alive and better than ever here in the Grand Valley.