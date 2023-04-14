Grand Junction got some good economic news in a quarterly jobs report by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and technology firm Aspen Technology Labs (ATL), but our average wages are still lagging.

The city has seen a 7% reduction in job postings since Jan. 1 — leading all major cities in Colorado, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. That means businesses have been able to find the workers they need to fill these roles, showing the strength of our local workforce.