Grand Junction got some good economic news in a quarterly jobs report by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and technology firm Aspen Technology Labs (ATL), but our average wages are still lagging.
The city has seen a 7% reduction in job postings since Jan. 1 — leading all major cities in Colorado, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. That means businesses have been able to find the workers they need to fill these roles, showing the strength of our local workforce.
“What that says is that our economy remains nimble and strong and that we’re continuing to make the most out of our workforce,” said Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Candace Carnahan.
“It also speaks to the diversification that we’ve been working on for the past few decades to make sure that we’re really able to ride out these boom and bust cycles and remain vibrant and strong as the economy continues to change.”
The Grand Junction Chamber hosted the Colorado Chamber, including President and CEO Loren Furman, on Wednesday to discuss local and statewide business issues. Local business leaders and government officials were also in attendance.
We really appreciate the state chamber for coming. Having the opportunity to talk about the Grand Valley and Western Slope business issues and concerns is really valuable. We’re glad they made the trip.
Several people at the meeting mentioned the increase in living expenses along with lower average wages in this community as a continuing and worsening problem. If wages don’t at least keep up with costs, we could lose workers to the Front Range or even other Western Slope communities.
According to ATL’s study, Grand Junction didn’t crack the top 10 cities in the state in median salary. Western Slope neighbors Glenwood Springs and Montrose ranked fifth and ninth, respectively. That’s a problem.
We’ve seen some good short-term economic news, but our average wages have been an issue for a long time. Wages are growing here, but the rest of the state continues to outpace us. That means over time the gap just keeps getting wider.
Lagging average wages isn’t new, but we used to be able to attract workers for the lower cost of living. Over the past few years that cost of living has skyrocketed, especially the cost of housing.
This isn’t news. Our local leaders are obviously aware of the problem. There isn’t much to be done about inflation at the local level, but the city is working on the housing issue with development incentives, zoning changes and the recently approved land bank. These are all good policies and we know there is more to come.
As for wages, our local economic development agencies have been working for decades to diversify our economy and have had significant success. There is still a lot of work to be done. We need to focus on promoting growth in higher-wage industries to improve that median salary gap.
When we talk about economic development or economic growth, it doesn’t just mean more jobs or more industry. What we really need now are those jobs and industries that deliver higher pay.
If we can’t stabilize costs and improve wages, our long-term outlook isn’t good. We’ve got to work this problem at both ends.