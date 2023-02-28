Like a bad penny, former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has turned up again, this time in a bid to chair the Colorado Republican Party. If the party wants any chance at winning in this state again any time soon, it needs to show her the door.

Peters was highlighted in a recent Associated Press story that looked at a national trend of people who deny the 2020 election results running to lead their state parties. Based on recent elections, this should concern the GOP, especially here in Colorado.