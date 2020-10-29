Let’s try to clarify one key point: There will be a free and fair election next week, and the results will be legitimate, and there will be an orderly transition to whoever wins, in whatever office.
Any attempt to lead you to think otherwise is selling something. And doing you — and the country — a disservice.
We say this even as we acknowledge the chance that there will be some screw-ups with ballots — as we know from past experiences right here in Mesa County. Any human endeavor has a chance for mistakes, errors, and even fraud. But the system of electing our leaders has existed for a couple of hundred years, and it gets tweaked to improve every time. There are fail-safes, backups, and redundancy, not to mention the opportunity to learn from past mistakes.
Every serious look at the issue has concluded that the incidence of fraud and error is extremely low. As we know from Florida in 2000, the tiniest of margins can swing an election, and so that’s not to be taken lightly.
But we want to assure you at this moment that there’s no reason to think that there’s a significant problem. The local officials in charge of conducting the election are professionals who will handle ballots — whether they’re mailed in, dropped off in advance, or filled out in person on Election Day — appropriately.
We say this now because a belief otherwise would tend to discourage participation, and increase cynicism, and this is not the time for that. This is the time to tell you to get involved, get educated, and cast a ballot. It will be counted.
That’s not to say that every ballot will be counted on Election Day. They never are. The Constitution gives states until the Monday after the second Wednesday in December to certify results so that the Electoral College can make the decision as to who is to be president. However, election night results generally provide a clear picture of who is likely to be the candidate who wins the most electors.
Nobody, not even the president’s most ardent defenders on Capitol Hill, is supporting the president’s contention that the results of this election could somehow be confusing or illegitimate.
In September, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tweeted, “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”
Whatever the outcome, we will get the government we ask for and we’ll move forward as a community, and as a country, as we always have.