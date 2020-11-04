We’re supposed to be in healing mode beginning this week.
That was the hope anyway — to rekindle some common bonds following one of the most contentious and bitterly divided presidential elections since — well, the last one four years ago.
But scanning the results of yesterday’s election, it’s easy to see why that remains a tall order. We don’t have to look beyond the borders of our own state to understand that the partisan divide is every bit as formidable as the Continental Divide that separates the Front Range from Western Slope communities.
Former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper cruised to a double-digit victory over incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner on the same night that Glock-packing Republican Lauren Boebert appeared poised to win a seat in Congress. Boebert had a comfortable 4½-point lead with about 86% of the estimated vote total reported as of 9:30 p.m.
Mesa County — still solidly red — led the way for Boebert’s victory (assuming her lead stood overnight). Republican candidates took every race in Mesa County by huge margins — U.S. Senate, 3rd Congressional District, two state House seats and two county commissioner races.
It’s a familiar dynamic. Gardner’s dominance locally didn’t mean much in the big picture. The chip on the shoulder remains — the urban vote in Colorado prevails once again on a statewide level, while western Colorado elects Republicans to offices closer to home.
State Reps. Matt Soper and Janice Rich will still be in the minority in the state Legislature. Boebert is likely to be in the minority party in the U.S. House of Representatives. Soper and Rich campaigned on their ability to reach across the aisle and engage their Democratic colleagues on Western Slope issues. Hopefully, Boebert recognizes that she’ll have to take a similar approach to get anything done in Washington, D.C. But her campaign largely consisted of promises to be a fly in the ointment of the Democratic agenda. It may take some time for her and her staff to see the value of compromise when she notched a victory by criticizing Scott Tipton for not being conservative enough.
Time will tell if Boebert has the capacity to absorb the importance of overcoming division. Thankfully, her race was an outlier, meaning every other candidate in our orbit ran an issues-based campaign that emphasized decency and the ability to find common ground on matters important to western Colorado.
Congratulations to Rich and Soper on being reelected and to new Mesa County Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis. We extend our appreciation to their Democratic challengers for giving Mesa County voters a choice in this election.
And, of course, congratulations to Boebert for becoming the first woman elected to represent Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District. That’s a historic feat, no matter how you slice it.