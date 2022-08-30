A ‘moderate’ Republican party doesn’t exist
Where are all of those "moderate" Republicans (reference your Aug. 24 editorial)?
For most of my lifetime I firmly believed the two party system (which has more than occasionally hit extremes in both camps) was a viable component of our democracy. But the last two decades have left me wondering if it was all a fantasy. From the continued influence of the John Birch Society, to the newfound wealth and loud megaphones of the Federalist Society, the Republican Party is not the party of moderation. I can point to many candidates and ultimate winners to prove that point.
More important and salient to your editorial, however, is the Jan. 6 attempted coup. If the next few weeks afterwards resulted in new-found respect for each other and our country, and an eagerness — a mandate — by every single member of Congress to discover the truth, punish the leaders and rioters alike, so much would have been so different.
Instead, we have seen the glaring opposite and, unbelievably, even more extreme actions condoned by the former president either in words or silence. Continued lies about the 2020 election are justified and repeated by too many members of Congress.
Even in our little Happy Valley, the election lies have cost us tens of thousands of dollars — and the meter is still running.
Jan. 6 leaders and their followers have been encouraged, defended and even rewarded. The Republican Party and their PACs have spent hundreds of millions of dollars for candidates who Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn would be proud of.
Death threats to the Jan. 6 committee, staff, witnesses, even their families, are laughed at by the snarky Republican propaganda machines. Threats against the FBI and other law enforcement members are cheered on. "Back the Blue" has "Gone Out the Window."
It is incredibly myopic to think that State Sen. Kevin Priola joined the Democratic Party just because of Jan. 6. Perhaps. But I suspect the nagging doubts hammered in by the last 18 months have shown him there is no "moderate" Republican party.
Before the members of your editorial board — anyone else for that matter — castigate Priola's actions, consider running for office yourself as a "moderate" Republican. Let's see how far you get — and how many threats you and yours receive just for doing it.
VICKI FELMLEE
Grand Junction
Why Michael Bennet needs Joe Biden
With the critical midterm elections coming up, I believe it is imperative that we all convince President Joe Biden to come to Colorado to support Senator Michael Bennet’s run for re-election.
President Joe Biden is the best President in many of our lifetimes. His outstanding record in representing the people of the United States is truly unheralded. His impeccable ability to always tell the truth is extremely admirable and should be recognized by all. I believe his presence in Colorado to support Senator Bennet is critical in his successful midterm election.
STEVE STEPHENS
Grand Junction
Thoughts on solar panel placement
Solar panels, interesting to think of their benefits. Don't assume that just installing a fixed panel anywhere will get the same results. Some are on flat roofs. Others at arbitrary angles. All have some sun exposure.
When large, fixed arrays with the option to adjust the angle, the optimum angle is at the sun's angle at the equinoxes, spring and fall. Not unlike a stopped clock: “correct twice a day.” The production of my solar panels increased 25% moving them from lying on a flat roof.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Interesting things are happening in the country right now
Wow! Belinda Knisley has come to her senses. Tina Peters' co-defendant has agreed to testify against her in exchange for not having to potentially spend her golden years in a Colorado prison.
I am stunned by the fact Tina Peters is still being paid more than $90,000 per year in salary, while she sits at home and prepares her defense. Everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in America. In some ways I feel bad for Tina Peters. She, like so many others, bought into the Trump "Big Lie" hook, line and sinker. How many people in our country will have to deal with losing their precious freedom because of one man, Donald Trump? Way too many.
A recent letter to the editor here talked about how President Biden knew about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and authorized it. That statement is straight off NewsMax or OAN or another fringe news provider.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will not be impeached. Dr. Fauci will not be arrested. Hillary Clinton is not going to jail. That said, a person can see how easy it is to parrot silly stories posted on misinformation sites.
Interesting things are happening right now in our country. Finally America is leading the way worldwide to fight the effects of climate change. Anyone care to ask someone in Kentucky now if it exists or not? How about Dallas? And so many more places. Taxing the ultra wealthy will pave the way to help our country deal with the negative effects of what we can all agree are happening right now.
Donald Trump's future is not looking so bright now. A leaked letter from Trump's attorneys tells us he and his legal team knew it was illegal to steal classified documents from the white house, but he did it anyway, saying "they are mine, and I want them." They weren't.
The Trump Organization trial starts on Oct. 24, coming up. That whole house of cards is falling down in real time.
Wonderful news came out of Florida and New York state on Tuesday night! Carl Paladino, an admitted white supremacist in New York and anti-semite lost his primary election. So did Florida politician wanna-be, Laura Loomer, who hangs out with many white supremacists like Nick Fuentes and Peter Brimelow — a British member of a neo-nazi group. Ninety-percent of Trump's endorsed candidates are currently polling way behind their Democratic challengers. Any questions?
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
The Republican Party is working to destroy our democracy
I am registered as an Unaffiliated voter. For most of my life, I have observed the tug of war between the two parties. Each side took a different approach, but the parties used to work together on problems such as growing our economy and fighting authoritarianism.
This is no longer true. Those who say, “Both parties are the same” are just not paying attention. The current Republican Party is no longer a party with ideas, it’s a personality cult. In order to preserve their power, the Republican Party is intent on destroying our democracy.
Republicans have mastered intentional hypocrisy, accusing others of exactly what they themselves are doing. Using the lie that the last election was stolen, they are busy setting up a system to steal the 2024 election. Fifty-four Republican election deniers have won primaries for positions that have a role in the election certification process (governor, attorney general, secretary of state, senate and house members). They plan to replace their state’s electors legitimately chosen by the voters with a set of electors of their choosing.
If they succeed, our democracy is dead. The November election is the most important in our history.
Those of us who value democracy must get involved, whether we are Unaffiliated, Democrats, or true conservative Republicans. We far outnumber those who are trying to take our liberty.
What can we do? Volunteer for a Democratic candidate. Donate. At the very least, register and vote!
PHILIP RIFFE
Hesperus