Would it be acceptable for an employer to allow a preventable condition in the workplace that is known to cause disability claims and long-term harm to employees?
There’s a cost to letting people acquire COVID-19 immunity the natural way, which should have local businesses thinking about making vaccination a condition of employment.
Those costs — which affect individual business as well as taxpayers — come in the form of disability claims for something known as “long COVID.”
Many people who get sick with COVID-19 recover with no lingering issues. But somewhere between 10% and 30% suffer from symptoms that can last weeks or months after they’re infected.
Examples include: fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headaches, dizziness on standing, heart palpitations, chest pain, joint or muscle pain and depression or anxiety.
If COVID “long-hauler” syndrome substantially limits one or more major life activities, federal disability resources protections are now available under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
President Biden recognized this fact earlier this summer at a press conference marking the 31st anniversary of the ADA, noting that in some cases long-haul COVID can rise to the level of a disability that requires workplace accommodations like rest breaks, telework or ergonomic work stations.
One way employers can minimizing the difficulty and expense of accommodations for employees who have long COVID is to require employees to be vaccinated. Many government officials, public health agencies, and employer industry groups have encouraged or recommended that private employers mandate vaccination for their workers.
Initial ambiguity over the legality of employer-imposed vaccine mandates has given way to a series of decisions and opinions from federal authorities and courts clarifying that employers can mandate vaccines, provided they accommodate those who are unable to be vaccinated.
If a COVID long-hauler becomes completely disabled and must turn to the Social Security Administration for income replacement because they can no longer work, costs shift to the American taxpayer. We don’t know yet what the cost of early eligibility for Social Security or Medicare might be because the SSA is still grappling with long COVID eligibility for benefits.
The point is, the majority of the costs are preventable. Businesses have a big stake in a securing a highly vaccinated workplace. At worst, they minimize costs of accommodation for long COVID. At best, they avoid losing valuable employees to long-term disability.
And, of course, taxpayers are justified in questioning why public resources should support long-haulers who got sick after the advent of a free, taxpayer-supported vaccine program. But how can we know whose long-term disability originated before or after the vaccine became available? The best we can do is encourage vaccine mandates going forward and the private sector is fertile ground for improving vaccination rates.
In what other situation would a workplace accept this kind of preventable harm? Could a forklift operator be compensated for a drunken workplace accident? Yet an unvaccinated employee poses the threat of a preventable disease that affects a company’s bottom line needlessly.
Advocating for “natural immunity” while ignoring the costs to society is a form of magical thinking. Taxpayers deserve to know the real cost of relying on natural immunity.