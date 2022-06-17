Christy Whitney Borchard is departing HopeWest, where she served as president and CEO for nearly three decades, leaving this important Western Slope institution in great shape to serve our communities far into the future.
Borchard built the culture and infrastructure to deliver hospice care to this community from the ground up. It wasn’t easy, but her incredible leadership has led to where we are now with a world-class nonprofit hospice care organization available to those in our community who are in need.
Most of us now recognize that hospice care is the most compassionate way we have to care for people at the end of their lives and help their friends and family navigate this difficult, but inevitable situation. That wasn’t always the case and Borchard had her work cut out for her when she started in 1993.
“The culture she has created in town (with regard to hospice and palliative care) are why people donate to hospice, as far as I can tell,” said Bob Wilson, who was a member of the founding board as the chief financial officer for Rocky Mountain Health Plans.
That culture has spread throughout western Colorado to Delta, Montrose and Ouray counties, part of Garfield County and in Meeker. She’s also created successful side operations like Heirlooms for Hospice, an upscale retail shop, opened in Grand Junction in 2000, which helps support HopeWest. Its success resulted in Heirlooms locations in Delta and Montrose.
Her vision and creativity are why we still have this important service today as a nonprofit when much of the country is left with for-profit hospices, which can come with their own issues. She has elevated the conversation when it comes to end-of-life care in this community and we thank her for that.
Hospice is a positive service. There used to be a stigma around discussing end-of-life care, but it’s necessary and Borchard has proven that it can be done with care and compassion. Over the decades, HopeWest has served more than 29,000 hospice patients and families as they went through that process.
But time continues to pass and we cannot rely on Borchard forever. It is time for new leadership to continue to develop and expand this service.
One June 1, Cassie Mitchell took over as president and CEO of HopeWest. We’re hopeful that she can take what Borchard has built and continue growing and evolving it to serve this community’s needs in the future.
One of the keys to HopeWest’s future success is its new PACE program, or Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly. This federally administered program provides comprehensive medical and social services to certain elderly people still living in the community. Borchard helped with the roll-out on the Western Slope, but now it will fall to the new leadership to run and grow.
There will be other opportunities and challenges in the years ahead and we hope the new leadership team will be as creative and forward-thinking as Borchard has been during her time with HopeWest.