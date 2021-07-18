For all the thought and energy that’s gone into reforming police procedures in the post-George Floyd era, lawmakers in Colorado have yet to address a leading cause of injustice: coerced false confessions.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s 1969 ruling in Frazier v. Cupp has been used throughout the country to sanction police deception in the interrogation room. Police are legally allowed to lie to suspects — sometimes with troubling consequences.
According to the Innocence Project, an organization focused on exonerating wrongly convicted people, certain types of interrogation methods have been shown to lead to false confessions. About 30% of all wrongful convictions later overturned by DNA involved false confessions arising from guilt-presumptive interrogations, in which police falsely claimed to have incriminating evidence, eyewitnesses or confessions from alleged co-defendants tying suspects to the crime.
These methods are effective no matter the age of the defendant, but minors are especially vulnerable to falsely confessing to crimes because their brains aren’t fully developed.
The fact that minors allow themselves to be interrogated at all speaks to their naivete. Simply refusing to speak to police without a lawyer present would end the ordeal. Hearing over and over that the weight of the evidence makes denials pointless can make confessing seem like the only option — especially if it comes with promised leniency.
False confessions occur more routinely with juvenile defendants. Mining data from the National Registry of Exonerations, the Innocence Project found that of the 211 exonerees who were wrongly convicted as children, 36% falsely confessed, whereas 10% of exonerees who were wrongly convicted above the age of 18 falsely confessed.
On Thursday, Illinois became the first state to tell police they can’t lie to minors during interrogations when Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the new bill into law. It goes into effect Jan. 1.
It’s fitting that Illinois should lead the charge on this issue. The legal director at the Illinois Innocence program told National Public Radio that there have been 100 wrongful convictions predicated on false confessions in Illinois alone, including 31 involving people under the age of 18.
Oregon has passed a similar law awaiting its governor’s signature. In New York — home to 43 false confession cases — a bill has been introduced that would ban deceptive interrogation tactics at all ages. That bill proposes a process to review recorded confessions to determine whether they should be used in court.
Colorado may not be among the worst offenders in terms of prying false confessions out of suspects, but without legislation establishing guidelines for police, it leaves the door open for coercive techniques to be used.
Colorado lawmakers should be interested in minimizing a leading cause of wrongful convictions, especially in cases involving minors.