We were glad to see that a proposed business merger that involved Grand Junction outdoors-focused retailers Cabela’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse, has been called off.
Over the last few decades the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has allowed far too many anti-competitive business mergers to go through. In this case, though, it appears the FTC has taken a stronger stance, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Dale Shrull. We applaud them for it, but there is a long way to go.
According to SGB Media, Sportsman’s Warehouse, which is a publicly-traded company, said in the filing, “The decision to terminate the Merger Agreement follows feedback from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that led the parties to believe that they would not have obtained FTC clearance to consummate the Merger.”
In general we prefer that businesses are able to operate in a way that allows them to be profitable without much government intervention. In the case of mergers, though, the government needs to step in when they will lead to a less competitive market.
With Cabela’s having already merged with Bass Pro Shops, allowing it to own Sportsman’s Warehouse as well would have given it too much power in the outdoor recreation retail market. The free market is a great system and works much of the time, but it does need to be guarded against market failures like monopolies.
In the case of Cabela’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse, we could have seen such a market failure play out right here in our city. Why would a company want to compete against itself in the same market?
It could very easily have closed Sportsman’s Warehouse in order to drive more customers to Cabela’s. That would have led to less choice for consumers and the loss of jobs associated with a store closure.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released a statement on Friday that makes these points as well.
“Colorado consumers and outdoors enthusiasts got a big win today with Sportsman’s Warehouse announcement that it is canceling its merger with Great American Outdoors Group, which owns Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s,” Weiser said in the statement. “The merger, which would have combined two of the largest U.S. operators of outdoor specialty stores, threatened to harm consumers and workers in the Denver, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction areas through higher prices, fewer outdoor gear options, the likely closure of some stores, and a loss of jobs.”
This isn’t a left or right issue either. Under President Donald Trump, his FTC sued Facebook over illegal monopolization, joined by 48 state Attorneys General. After the Trump era suit was tossed out by a judge, the FTC under Biden refiled the suit in August.
We think the FTC needs to not only continue to more sharply scrutinize mergers like the one proposed by Cabela’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse, but to ramp up efforts to roll back anti-competitive, monopolistic practices by companies in big tech like Facebook.
Preserving and restoring competitiveness helps consumers and keeps the free market flowing freely.