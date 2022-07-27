The past two years for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership have been tumultuous, with first the pandemic disrupting many companies’ plans and then last year’s departure of Robin Brown from the organization. However, with the hiring of Curtis Englehart as the new executive director, the organization is set up to deliver on its mission — growing the economic pie in Mesa County so everyone’s slice is bigger.

Englehart is a great pick to lead this organization. He has deep local roots, growing up in Delta, serving as human services administrator for the Mesa County Department of Human Services and leading the Mesa County Workforce Center since 2015.