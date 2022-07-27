The past two years for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership have been tumultuous, with first the pandemic disrupting many companies’ plans and then last year’s departure of Robin Brown from the organization. However, with the hiring of Curtis Englehart as the new executive director, the organization is set up to deliver on its mission — growing the economic pie in Mesa County so everyone’s slice is bigger.
Englehart is a great pick to lead this organization. He has deep local roots, growing up in Delta, serving as human services administrator for the Mesa County Department of Human Services and leading the Mesa County Workforce Center since 2015.
He knows this community, its work force and what our selling points are to outside businesses. He also appears to be focused in the right direction as he’s poised to start the new job on Aug. 3.
We also should give credit to Steve Jozefczyk, who stepped in to serve as the interim director until the organization hired Englehart. He got the organization through this process while still doing the day-to-day economic development work we need from GJEP.
Now, with Englehart coming on board, his priority, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal, will be to focus on recruitment and job creation.
“The priority is around proactive recruitment and there’s a lot of opportunity here,” he said. “We have to have a proactive mindset to get that done.”
Part of that will be utilizing the plan that was put in place by Brown pre-pandemic, but also finding new and different ways to recruit.
“I think it will take both, to be honest,” he said. “There’s a good foundation to work from what is already in place.”
We think that’s exactly the kind of strategy we’d hope to see from a new hire. Take what the existing plan is, but shape it in your own way. This is also a different world than it was pre-pandemic, so strategies for recruitment will have to change.
“I am extremely excited to join the GJEP team as the next executive director,” Englehart said in GJEP’s statement. “GJEP’s mission to create a strong and diverse economy and improved quality of life is tremendously exciting and one that I am committed to supporting.”
We think Englehart has what it takes to really push this organization forward and we need him and GJEP to be a success.
Economic development isn’t just a jobs program or business recruitment initiative. It’s not about population growth. True economic development is about creating a more prosperous, wealthy and more successful life for individuals and families.
We’ve often written here about how important it is to solve problems by getting upstream of them. Economic development is the ultimate upstream solution to so many of our issues. Bringing in good paying, stable jobs has a multiplier effect that touches the whole economy. Other jobs follow and median incomes go up. That leads to more stable home environments and more investment in the community. From a dollar to dollar impact, it’s huge. Our seemingly intractable problems — vagrancy, homelessness, lack of early childhood education, low household income, mental health issues, drug use and addiction — all get easier to address when there is more money in the economy.
GJEP has delivered real success in job creation since 2017, and we think Englehart will be a natural fit to keep the progress going.