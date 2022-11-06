Coloradans are going to the polls again on Tuesday for an important election. If you have not already turned your ballot in, we encourage you to fill it out and either drop it in a drop box or take it to the county’s election office. It really does matter.

The 2020 elections saw a massive turnout, being a presidential race. Midterms, like the election we’re having this year, typically draw a smaller number of voters to the polls, and that’s unfortunate.