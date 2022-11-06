Coloradans are going to the polls again on Tuesday for an important election. If you have not already turned your ballot in, we encourage you to fill it out and either drop it in a drop box or take it to the county’s election office. It really does matter.
The 2020 elections saw a massive turnout, being a presidential race. Midterms, like the election we’re having this year, typically draw a smaller number of voters to the polls, and that’s unfortunate.
All of the races we are voting in will make a difference in our lives. Even some of the races you may regard as less significant are bigger than you think. We saw that in Mesa County with our clerk, though that is perhaps an extreme example.
Control of the Senate could determine which federal judges get to make rulings in important cases about our rights as Americans. Control of the House can determine the size and priority of the national budget.
Local races, like for county commissioner, may have a bigger impact on our day-to-day lives than those headline grabbing national races.
Then, of course, there are all the ballot initiatives that absolutely will bring changes to this community — from affordable housing to psychedelic mushroom therapy.
If you don’t vote, then your desires for the future of this community are not going to be tallied on Tuesday. And when that tallying is done, we all need to accept the results — whatever they may be.
We know our elections here in Colorado are secure. They truly are the gold standard for balancing wide access to the polls with top-notch ballot security. That isn’t to say no one tries to commit fraud, but the few who do are caught and prosecuted. They are also not even close to numerous enough to change the outcome.
As for the national conversation after the election, anyone claiming widespread fraud without significant hard evidence should be ignored. We cannot continue to give attention to politicians who claim the voting is rigged, but only when they lose.
Our system isn’t perfect. Sometimes it is clunky and it is hard to get important things done, but it is better than the alternative. We like going to the polls and having our say. We also like moving forward afterward.
It is fine to be upset if your candidate or party or issue lost. That means you care. Calling the other side cheaters, when they aren’t cheating, is going too far. It’s bad sportsmanship.
There are serious problems facing this community and this country. Whoever is elected on Tuesday is who we will need to step up and get things done to move us forward. We can’t afford to lose the next two years to gridlock and a harmful no-compromise attitude from either side of the political spectrum.
If you have a preference on who is the best leader to move us forward, then this community needs to hear from you at the ballot box. So, if you haven’t already, get out and vote. This is an important election. They all are.