Grand Junction has come a long way in a few short years and it is poised to continue its growth, but that comes with some pitfalls. We feel fortunate that a candidate like Republican Rick Taggart is on the ballot in House District 55 to work for us in Denver to navigate the issues in front of us.

This is not to disparage his opponent, Democrat Damon Davis, but there are few members of this community with Taggart’s record in business and public service. He took his decades of experience in leadership of companies like Swiss Army Brands, Marmot and the Timberland Company and brought that to Grand Junction City Council. The results are obvious.