Grand Junction has come a long way in a few short years and it is poised to continue its growth, but that comes with some pitfalls. We feel fortunate that a candidate like Republican Rick Taggart is on the ballot in House District 55 to work for us in Denver to navigate the issues in front of us.
This is not to disparage his opponent, Democrat Damon Davis, but there are few members of this community with Taggart’s record in business and public service. He took his decades of experience in leadership of companies like Swiss Army Brands, Marmot and the Timberland Company and brought that to Grand Junction City Council. The results are obvious.
Taggart helped get Las Colonias Park built, which has become a gem of the community. The Dos Rios development, which Taggart helped get approved, is currently being built out. This was a break from some of the bad decision-making of old that held us back.
During his time on Council it has been clear that Taggart can and will listen to anyone and work with anyone to do what is best for Grand Junction. We believe that he will continue to work as a moderate voice of reason in Denver.
The issues facing Grand Junction couldn’t be clearer, and both Taggart and Davis identify many of the same problems we will need to solve. Support for affordable housing was raised by both candidates, as was funding for education and transportation.
Taggart put an emphasis on public safety, which, given the rise of crime in the state, we think is valid. He also came with more specifics, which we’re sure is thanks to his years of service on City Council.
Davis is an impressive candidate who promised to also bring a moderate voice to Denver. He’s a Western Slope native and graduated from Palisade High School. As a lawyer he brought some excellent perspective to the lawmaking process and talked about the need to simplify legislation. We have no doubt he would represent the people of Grand Junction honorably.
Still it is not every election that a candidate of Taggart’s quality is on the ballot. We urge voters who are still deciding to take a look at his record and to consider sending him to Denver to represent us.