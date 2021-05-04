To-go alcohol sales from restaurants have been a lifeline for an industry that was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
No surprise then that the industry would like to extend the opportunity to keep this revenue stream once the pandemic ends. House Bill 21-1027 would do that in a measured way.
The Colorado Restaurant Association cites experts who estimate it could take three to five years for full-service restaurants to fully recover from $3 billion in losses incurred during the pandemic. Even today, with things inching back to normal, employment among Colorado restaurant workers is still down 14%, according to an economist with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).
Even if the pandemic hadn’t forced governors across the country to issue executive orders allowing alcohol to be carried out from on-premises establishments, the restaurant industry would have a strong case for making to-go alcohol sales sound public policy. People were already moving more to carry-out and delivery of restaurant meals before the pandemic, depriving restaurants of an opportunity to sell a product that can account for 25-35% of revenues.
The pandemic has demonstrated that letting restaurants sell cocktails to be consumed off premises hasn’t impacted sales at package liquor stores, said David Ozgo, a senior vice president for DISCUS.
HB1027 not only “gives the restaurant industry a boost in post-pandemic period, but it recognizes how people are utilizing restaurants and it puts the restaurants back in the game,” he said.
Gov. Jared Polis first signed an executive order in March 2020 allowing restaurants and bars to offer to-go alcoholic beverages after restaurants were forced to close dining because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, during a shortened session last year, the legislature extended the order for a year and established post-pandemic limits that are slightly tighter than what HB1027 would allow.
HB1027 passed the Colorado House with unanimous support, but backers in the industry are nervous the Senate will want to tinker with the limits. The bill allows restaurants to sell to-go alcohol through 2026 — a compromise from permanent authorization — but limits purchases to 1 liter of spirits, two 750-milliliter bottles of wine and two six packs of beer. Restaurants have been operating with no limits during the pandemic.
The bill also allows local governments to establish communal outdoor dining areas where restaurants can sell and serve alcohol.
Pandemic-related measures may be coming to an end soon, but it’s clear that restaurants still need help. Freeing restaurants up to sell to-go alcohol during the pandemic hasn’t led to dire consequences that should have lawmakers thinking twice about allowing the practice to continue. This is something people want and the bill has a five-year window to make sure isn’t causing undue harm to society or knocking the alcohol market out of whack. We think the Senate should pass it.