We haven’t gotten far into flu season and already there are calls from some groups around the country for the president to declare an emergency over rising levels of respiratory illnesses.
There is of course the flu, which we see rise in fall and winter. COVID is still hanging around. Now respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is surging and causing an increase in hospitalizations, especially among infants.
The Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics told the Biden administration that “unprecedented levels” of RSV combined with increasing flu circulation are pushing some hospitals to the breaking point, according to NBC News.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that outpatient visits for respiratory illnesses are more than double their normal average.
So far, Mesa County appears to be spared from this rise in cases. Mesa County Public Health tracks flu-like illness in the community and, according to its data dashboard, cases are low. COVID hospitalizations are also low at six.
Still, we know we can get waves of illness here and all the usual recommendations remain. Social distancing helps prevent the spread of all three illnesses. Washing hands and surfaces is a good habit to get in this time of year. If you do get sick, definitely stay home to avoid spreading whatever illness you have further.
Still, after almost three years of dealing with COVID, we remain vulnerable to surges in cases overloading hospitals. We know the situation in hospitals has been harder and more stressful than virtually anywhere else during the pandemic. We’ve seen the reports that staff turnover and hiring has been difficult.
We know this isn’t easy, but we are left wondering why we are right back here with hospitals getting overwhelmed with an increase in illnesses. Have we not learned anything in the last three years?
Luckily what we are seeing now, while serious, is nowhere close to what we were dealing with in 2020. This is a good reminder, though, that we need to start preparing to deal with the next novel virus before it hits. Instead of waiting for it to come to us, we need to go on the offensive.
We have to give President George W. Bush a lot of credit for trying to do just that before a pandemic hit. He unveiled a plan in 2005 that called for early detection and international cooperation to identify threats early and respond before they spread widely.
“A pandemic is a lot like a forest fire,” Bush said at the time. “If caught early, it might be extinguished with limited damage; if allowed to smolder undetected, it can grow to an inferno that spreads quickly beyond our ability to control it.”
We didn’t follow his advice and now here we are.
There should be an international pandemic response team that can respond when a new virus arises in humans and snuff it out. What we went through with COVID cannot be allowed to happen again. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
America lost a million citizens because we were not prepared for a novel virus. Let’s extinguish the next one where it originates.