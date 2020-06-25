We know some people are going to complain about having to buy a hunting or fishing license to use the Loma Boat Launch for a non-hunting or non-fishing activity like bird watching or enjoying a float down the Colorado to Ruby Horsethief Canyon.
But we think it’s sound policy wrapped in semantic confusion arising from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s reliance on its existing framework to loop free riders into paying for impacts on state wildlife areas.
Our guess is that the complaints wouldn’t necessarily diminish if CPW simply set up a booth at the Loma boat launch and collected a day-use fee. While that might be considered a more transparent option, the cost of such a system would eat into what Colorado Parks and Wildlife is trying to accomplish by requiring licenses — and that’s to preserve these properties for their intended uses of providing wildlife habitat and wildlife-related recreation.
State wildlife areas are acquired and maintained by fees and licenses paid by hunters and fishermen. There’s no money coming from the Legislature to expand uses of these properties to non-wildlife-related activities. Yet, that’s exactly what’s happening.
At the April 30 meeting of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, Brett Ackerman presented examples from across the state of increasing use of state wildlife areas inconsistent with their purpose. The rule is aimed at curtailing non-wildlife-related uses of state wildlife areas.
“There’s certainly an impact on staff and resources, potential public health impact, degradation of habitat and displacement of wildlife,” Ackerman, CPW’s southeast regional manager, told commissioners. “There is a pattern of non-wildlife related issues we’re seeing out there.”
The logic here is pretty simple. If you want to use state wildlife areas in a way that impacts their viability to provide habitat or wildlife-related recreation, then you should help shoulder the cost, even if you’re not a hunter or angler. And if you don’t want to do that, fine. The policy objective is still achieved — fewer visitors means less impact.
Rather than alienating non-sportsmen, we hope the new policy has users of these areas agreeing that fair is fair. As CPW spokesman Randy Hampton told the Sentinel’s Alex Zorn, “Properties like Loma are there because of their access for fishing recreation.” Sportsmen paid for this amenity, but until now, anyone has been able to use it. It doesn’t seem unreasonable to ask non-sportsmen to support lands they’re using for recreation. There are plenty of other places to access the river that don’t fall under the new licensing scheme.
The CPW Commission adopted the rule change unanimously at its April meeting and the licensing requirement goes into effect July 1 at 350 state wildlife areas and 240 state trust lands leased by CPW.
This change hasn’t been widely publicized, though local CPW employees say they started doing outreach at the Loma Boat Launch State Wildlife Area in May.
CPW is still trying to educate the public. For now the goal is to help people understand why the commission took the action, not write tickets. But soon enough, Loma Boat Launch visitors will be expected to know they need a license. See Zorn’s story in Thursday’s paper for prices on 2020 resident licenses.