Tina Peters will not serve time in jail for obstructing government operations — a misdemeanor. This does not mean she is getting off without consequences.

First and foremost, this is just the first of the cases against Peters. This one stems from an incident in which police attempted to serve a search warrant for an iPad she allegedly used to record a court proceeding last year against standing court orders, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. A jury found her guilty in that case last month.