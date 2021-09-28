It’s hard not to lament that life would most certainly have returned to “normal” by now if more people had chosen to get vaccinated in the spring.
Instead, we’re staring at even higher COVID-19 infection rates as seasonal factors come into play.
Fall, a time of football games and pumpkin-spiced everything, means colder weather. Mesa County Public Health is preparing for the onslaught of COVID-19 cases as people spend more time indoors, where the virus spreads more easily.
A week ago we reported a two-week case count of 921. At that time, Mesa County was seeing 55-70 new cases a day, up from an average of 30 cases per day at the beginning of August.
And even with still-warm temperatures, the two-week case count on Monday stood at 1,034. It’s inching up as we near the anniversary of Mesa County’s highest incidence of COVID-19 cases, which we experienced last November.
The good news is that there’s plenty of vaccine available — enough nationally for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved soon.
MCPH is now administering third dose/booster shots for those patients who have immunocompromised conditions as well as others who are at highest risk for COVID-19. Call 248-6900 to schedule an appointment
And for those who have yet to be vaccinated, Mesa County offers COVID-19 vaccines free of charge for everyone age 12 and over. No appointment needed. Walk-ins are accepted Wednesday-Friday from 1-5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at MCPH’s Community Vaccination Site, located at 510 29 1/2 Road.
One of the questions MCPH is wrestling with is how long natural immunity lasts. The duration of immunity from getting sick with COVID-19 is unknown. The fear is that it may only last seven or eight months. For those who tested positive during spikes last fall, winter or spring, the resulting natural immunity may be on the wane — another reason to consider getting the vaccine.
Complicating the public health picture is how COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy will affect vaccination rates for the flu. Last year saw a record-low number of flu cases, probably because of widespread mask wearing, physical distancing and the number of people working remotely. With many of those safeguards no longer in play during the post-vaccination state of the pandemic, public health officials are worried that the flu could come roaring back — especially if vaccine skepticism extends beyond COVID-19.
Who should get a flu shot? Anyone 6 months and older, unless your doctor has specifically recommended that you not get a flu shot because of a prior, rare, severe reaction, Dr. Lisa Grohskopf, a medical officer in the influenza division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told National Public Radio.