Last week the Colorado Senate approved a bill that would establish the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program that voters approved in 2020, which will be a disaster for employers in this state.
The bill, which cleared both the House and Senate on party-line votes, with Republicans voting against it, creates the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act, and dictates to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment how it is to operate, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Under it, employers and workers would pay a portion of their weekly wages into it, allowing workers to apply for a percentage of their pay when they need to take time off to tend to family emergencies or medical problems.
We generally support family and medical leave, which is now protected under federal law. The federal Family and Medical Leave Act entitles eligible employees of covered employers to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons. It also allows those employees to continue their employer-based medical insurance during that time.
The federal law protects a worker’s job so they can deal with a serious emergency, typically a medical emergency or the birth of a child. That can already burden an employer to be without that worker during the leave. FMLA rights are also notoriously hard for employers to police — and some employees certainly take liberties, especially around intermittent leave — but the trade-off is worth it because workers should not have to choose between their job and caring for a sick family member.
What the federal law doesn’t do is mandate that an employer pay an additional weekly amount for all employees so that they can continue to be compensated during their leave, which the Colorado law would do. Employment lawyers, already counseling clients on how to navigate the abuse of FMLA rights, say paid family and medical leave will take the game to a whole new level.
If an employer were to choose to offer paid family and medical leave, that should be up to them. In a free market, that employer would likely be able to attract better employees and out-compete others based on enhanced benefits. That’s how our system is supposed to work.
When the state mandates a program like this across the board, it gives bigger businesses with lots of resources the advantage. Smaller businesses and industries with narrow margins might have to cut in other areas to make up for this loss, including reductions in workforce.
This could also lead to discrimination in hiring of younger people and women who may want to start families or people with existing medical conditions. That would of course be illegal, but it’s also very hard to prove.
Now this law may not go into effect. In February, the high court agreed to hear a case filed by a Grand Junction company, Chronos Builders, which is partly owned by Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, alleging its provisions violate the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The lawsuit contends the tax treats employers differently based on their size and a worker’s annual income, but doesn’t apply to government employees and caps collection of the tax on annual wages that are above $143,000.
If the court does not rule this law unconstitutional, we think the negative impacts will become clear in short order. If that does happen, the legislature should ask voters whether this law should be rescinded. We suspect that’s where this misguided mess will finally crater.