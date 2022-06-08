Ballots were mailed out this week and you may have already had yours delivered to your mailbox, ready for you to fill out your choices in this year’s primary election. There are a few important things to remember as you vote.
First and foremost is the process. Republicans and Democrats will get a ballot for their party’s primary election. You fill it out as you would any other ballot and then drop it in a dropbox, deliver it to the county office or mail it back yourself.
For unaffiliated voters, there is one added complication. You will receive both Republican and Democratic ballots, but you can only fill out one. So choose which party you want to vote for and then follow that same normal procedure. But, again, only fill out one ballot.
If you have concerns about where your ballot is and what happens to it after you return it to the county for counting, you can use the state’s ballot tracking system to follow it step-by-step.
Sign up for the free statewide program for your smartphone or other computer devices and it will send you alerts when your ballot is mailed, verifying when you turn it in and when your vote is officially counted, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Called BallotTrax, it is a free program now available in all 64 of Colorado’s counties.
“Initiatives like BallotTrax increase transparency and confidence in our elections by allowing Colorado voters to track their ballot from when they are sent, received and counted,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who started the program in 2020. “I encourage all Colorado voters to take advantage of this easy to use service during the primary election in June.”
To date, nearly half of the state’s 3.8 million active registered voters have signed up for the service. Once you are signed up, you are automatically included in the program unless you opt out during future elections.
To sign up, go to colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/.
As we’ve seen in the past few elections, online misinformation is bound to be spread through social media about this election and the upcoming midterms. It’s important for you to know where you can go to get the facts.
If you hear something that sounds suspicious or makes you concerned about your ballot, like the online “bamboo ballot” conspiracy, you can get trustworthy information from the county’s election office or the secretary of state’s website. It’s important you have confidence in your vote, but get the facts from a reliable source rather than a Facebook meme.
There have been several new laws enacted by the Colorado Legislature at its 2022 session meant to help everyone know that the state’s election process is safe and secure. The new laws are designed to ensure the safety of voters and those who work elections, including making it a crime to openly carry a firearm within 100 feet of a drop box or polling location. Intimidating voters at the polls has long been illegal.
And if you are worried about fraud, know that we have a secure, closed, paper ballot system that can be accurately audited, as we’ve seen in our most recent election. In the rare case where someone commits fraud, such as by filling out another person’s ballot, they are caught and prosecuted.
We have the gold standard for voting systems here. Let’s go use it.