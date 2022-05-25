The bikes were back in town over the weekend and we were thrilled to see them.
Professional mountain bike racing returned to Grand Junction on Sunday after a hiatus prompted by the pandemic and a change in sponsorship. The race was part of the newly minted Grand Junction Rides and Vibes festival, which included three days of mountain biking and music.
Many of the participating pro riders said they returned to the Grand Junction area to race because of the very technical, challenging course on the rocky and rough singletrack in the Tabeguache/ Little Park area, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel.
“I felt pretty prepared today because I’ve done this course so many times,” said women’s winner Alexis Skarda of the Santa Cruz Bicycles professional team and a former national collegiate champion at Colorado Mesa University. “This is my hometown, and I train on these trails every day. So, I think I had a big advantage to begin with.”
We love seeing a hometown rider at the top of the podium!
The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission deserves a lot of credit for putting on what, by all accounts, was a very successful mountain biking event. It had been a couple of years and this was the first time doing it without Epic Rides, the former organizer of the event.
Epic Rides really got this event off the ground and set the blueprint for how to run a successful pro mountain biking event and festival like this. They had this event dialed in and we were worried when they left that it would be difficult to continue. That clearly wasn’t the case.
The Sports Commission were right to follow the template left by Epic Rides and we think as they continue with this event it will only grow and get stronger each year.
Of course we can’t leave out the trails themselves, which the riders praised for the technical features. Just listen to the former collegiate national champion who won the men’s pro race Sunday.
“This is one of the most fun races of the year,” said Ryan Standish, 28, of Salt Lake City. “The technical trails are super-fun. And you get to do a bunch of them during the race.”
He said he enjoys the challenging nature of the course because of the hard climb up Windmill, followed by a rapid descent.
“After Windmill, you’re super-bonked coming back down Gunny Loop. You can barely see straight and still hang onto your bike,” said Standish, who is originally from Australia before coming to the U.S. to race bikes at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Those trails were built over years thanks to the advocacy and work of the people of this valley, including of course the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) in partnership with local businesses and land management agencies.
Having these trails and then the ability to put on a top notch event like Rides and Vibes is great all around for the community. It puts our name out as a great mountain biking destination and is just a fun event for visitors and locals to both enjoy. We’re glad to have it back.