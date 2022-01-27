Colorado Mesa University is moving quickly to replace its football coach and is rightly putting an emphasis on finding one who will stay in the community for more than a couple of years.
The next coach will follow Tremaine Jackson, who was hired in 2019, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Patti Arnold. Jackson was only with the team for two seasons before taking the head coach position at Valdosta State in Georgia.
First and foremost Mesa needs to hire the right coach who will help the team win, but we think it is also important to find one who wants to have a longer tenure with the program.
The team needs a coach who will bring some consistency and stability to the program, which the university has historically had.
“I want to stress that we have a couple of priorities in the person that we’re looking for, but someone that’s going to stay is important to us. ... We are very committed to finding someone who wants to be here for a long time,” said Robin Brown, the CMU Foundation CEO and chair of the search committee. “We need the stability for our program. We have students, we have football players that this will be their third coach in four years and I think that’s President (John) Marshall’s focus.”
Marshall is right to have longevity as a focus. If this team is going to be successful, you need a coach who can build the program over time through recruitment of talented players. Having the coach leave after a season or two makes for uncertainty among players and a tougher recruiting job.
Fortunately for CMU, it is not having too much difficulty recruiting for the coaching position. Finalists include a couple of coaches with significant Division I experience, a homegrown talent currently coaching at CSU-Pueblo and another RMAC head coach.
“The committee had very robust and great discussions and really, all of our candidates have very different strengths,” Brown said. “Every time we tried to cut someone, we just felt like we were cutting someone with good potential. We were trying to get it to four and just couldn’t do it.”
That’s a great problem to have.
We’re also encouraged that Darrin Chiaverini, the former offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado, was interested in the job. Though he withdrew his name after being approached about NFL coaching positions, his interest shows the strong position the CMU program is already in.
A strong football program isn’t just good for the university. It’s good for the community as well. A good football team will give us all a place to gather to cheer on the home team and it imbues the community with that college-town vibe.
We know the coaching position is one where there will be turnover. As Brown told the Sentinel, any coach that leads a team to success, as we hope this next one does, will get other opportunities, but we’re hoping CMU can find one that plans to stay a while.
There are plenty of reasons they might want to stick around — to keep their kids in the same schools, because they’re near retirement or they just like the community. Whatever the reason, we’re glad to hear CMU is focused on finding a coach who wants to lead the team for many years to come.