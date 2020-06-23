Much like COVID-19 itself, the fiscal damage to government coffers caused by the virus-induced recession is expected to come in waves — with no “cure” in sight.
But “de-Brucing,” or opting to reject revenue caps imposed by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, would keep Mesa County and special taxing districts from falling into a fiscal hole they can never crawl out of. More on that to come.
So far, the federal government’s coronavirus response has mitigated much of the initial economic shock. Between Congress and Federal Reserve, the U.S. has thrown more than $6 trillion at the coronavirus crisis, according to the Washington Post.
Gov. Jared Polis this week signed a raft of bills that redeployed federal money directed to the state into a COVID-19 relief package. It designated CARES Act money for housing and rental assistance, utility assistance, food pantry assistance, mental health and substance abuse support, domestic violence survivors and small-business recovery.
The governor and leaders of the Democratic Party that controls both chambers of the General Assembly described a triage-like process of reassessing legislative priorities when lawmakers returned from a virus-imposed adjournment of nearly two months.
The focus was on passing a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, which entailed making $3.3 billion in cuts. The legislature killed off a lot of legislation that had been introduced before the virus hit and started focusing on new bills specifically responsive to COVID-19 — things to get Coloradans back to work safely and make ends meet during tough economic times. Along the way, Colorado lawmakers responded to demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death by passing one of the first police reform bills in the country.
If that was the “first wave” of a new fiscal reality, the next one could be even more brutal — not just for the state, but for local government entities that primarily rely on property tax revenue to fund their operations.
The legislature’s Joint Budget Committee patched up a $3.3 billion shortfall in the state budget with a lot of one-time cuts that aren’t going to be options when lawmakers come back into session next January. Lawmakers cut 58% out of higher education, effectively making those institutions independent. The legislature cut $600 million out of K-12 education.
K-12 spending represents 36% of the budget. House Speaker K.C. Becker said the state anticipates that local school districts statewide will have $500 million less coming in via mills levied on property tax assessments. Because of how the Gallagher Amendment operates, the residential assessment rates stands to go down significantly after property reassessments are completed by June 30.
“What that means is that there’s that much less money coming in as part of the local share of K-12 education,” she said. “Whatever doesn’t come in locally has to be backfilled by the state, so you end up with a $500 million decrease from local districts because of Gallagher — never mind that we just cut $600 million from K-12 education.”
Voters will have a chance to decide whether to repeal Gallagher this fall. A repeal would provide relief to special taxing districts in rural areas that don’t have a big commercial tax base.
Another ballot question asks voters to increase taxes on tobacco products and impose a new tax on vaping products, raising about $450 million that will stem budget cuts to education over two and a half years, then fund free preschool.
Meanwhile, the insidious “ratchet effect” of TABOR will rear its ugly head. If revenues are down for Mesa County because of the impacts of COVID-19, it won’t be able to rebound. The budget will only be allowed to grow at population plus inflation. For strictly illustrative purposes, let’s say Mesa County has a 20 percent reduction in revenues and only collects $150 million in revenues this year. The following year’s budget will be limited to $150 million plus population growth and inflation. Even if the economy rebounds and the county collects $200 million, it’ll have to give the excess back to taxpayers.
TABOR has no such impact on the state budget.
“The biggest impact that TABOR will have is to local governments and school districts that haven’t de-Bruced,” Becker said. “Constitutionally, they won’t be allowed to recover. If they don’t de-Bruce, they’re screwed.”
We’ve long made the case that Mesa County commissioners owe it to constituents to at least ask taxpayers if they want to de-Bruce. Becker said only a few counties and school districts in the entire state haven’t de-Bruced. It’s not a “vaccine” against future virus-related fiscal impacts, but it would certainly help the county optimize its fiscal health in the face of daunting challenges. And voter approval would still be required for any future tax increase.
The state is looking at new revenue streams so it doesn’t have to continue making drastic cuts to human services at a time when they’re needed most. Shouldn’t we be doing the same at the local level?