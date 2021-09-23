Next month, Mesa County voters will begin casting ballots for three seats on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 school board.
We’ve met with the candidates, all of whom advocate for improvements in student achievement. While there are some clear differences among the candidates, the sad reality is that none will able to make a meaningful difference in school performance.
That may sound cynical, but the school board deals with challenges that are best addressed at an early age — before kids enter kindergarten. That leaves the board trying to fix problems that become magnified over time, rendering those efforts as productive as rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. If this community wants public schools to better educate children, it will get behind efforts to make early childhood education programs plentiful and accessible in the valley.
We’ve long advocated for more funding for preschool as the ultimate “upstream” approach to solving some of our biggest problems, especially here in Mesa County, where quality childcare is expensive and hard to find.
That’s changing — at least in the short term. Over the last couple years, policymakers have begun to address the gap in early childhood education on multiple fronts. At the state level, Gov. Jared Polis has succeeded at establishing full-day kindergarten and has created a framework to establish universal preschool. The state announced this week that it’s putting $275 million in federal funding toward making quality childcare more affordable.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s efforts to expand the federal Child Care Tax Credit have provided parents with more resources to afford quality childcare. And Mesa County Public Health is spearheading the Child Care 8,000 initiative. As its name suggests, the initiative seeks to license new facilities and train childcare providers until there are 8,000 slots available to serve Mesa County children, 0-13 years old.
This is a good start. Research shows that quality preschool education sets children on a path to academic and lifelong success. Last year, while advocating for passage of Proposition EE to fund early childhood education, Jessica Giles, council coordinator for Partnership for Children and Families, noted that every dollar invested in quality preschool results in $8-16 in avoided societal costs and an increase between $2-3 in per-capita earnings for Colorado residents.
There’s a lot of evidence that quality preschool prevents problems later in life. Studies suggest that putting more children in pre-K now will result in fewer adults in prison.
More relevant to this discussion is that preschool promotes academic success. Much of a child’s cognitive development takes place before kindergarten. If a child doesn’t have the math, reading or behavioral skills to succeed in kindergarten, no amount of intervention may be enough to overcome this early deficit in subsequent grades.
We need good leaders to oversee our schools, but we ask too much of them to fix problems that could be minimized with some front-end investment in early childhood education.