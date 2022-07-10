It has been almost a year since this community celebrated the official opening of the Palisade Plunge trail and in that time we’ve learned two things: the trail is epic and many riders aren’t prepared for it.
This situation leaves us with a serious problem. It’s clear that the trail is more difficult and requires more water than many riders had expected. We’ve already seen one death as a result and if that continues, we could start to see calls for the trail to close at least during high heat days. To avoid that, there are steps — from adding bailout points to getting water to the lower trail — we think should be pursued.
The 30-mile Plunge trail has already become a destination trail for mountain bikers, but those who’ve tackled the trail told the Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus that while it might be “one of the most gorgeous places to ride,” it’s not to be taken lightly.
“Everyone I’ve encountered on that trail has run out of their water, most often halfway or two thirds of the way,” said Rich Acree, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue coordinator.
Acree said he has interviewed about 50 people who have done the trail in the course of creating a plan for search and rescue to approach the trail.
This is a recipe for disaster with riders tackling one of the hottest and more difficult sections of the trail without water.
This situation can’t stand like this for long or we’ll see additional deaths, which would likely turn off people considering riding the trail. That would risk the positive economic impact of the trail, which is already being felt by businesses and hotels in the area.
“The Plunge was really considered something that supplements and complements our existing trail network,” said Scott Winans, a partner in Rapid Creek Cycles in Palisade and former president of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association.
The Plunge as part of a larger network is a good idea, but in reality, after it leaves the top of the mesa it only connects to the Palisade Rim Trail near the end of the trail. Other trail networks like the Lunch Loops and 18 Road are miles away.
We would urge COPMOBA and all the partners who got the Plunge built to consider this trail as a backbone to a future network, rather than a supplement. Riders should have a couple of options to bail out of the main Plunge trail and get off the mountain quicker in the event of an emergency — like running out of water.
There is one bailout spot near the mid-20s in terms of trail mileage, using the Cottonwood Creek drainage, Winans said. It comes before the main descent and provides a dirt road option riders can take instead. The trail working group is working on signage for that.
The trail working group should, if they haven’t already, evaluate that drainage and plan any improvements that may be needed to make it a viable bailout. It should also look at options to create one or more new bailout points at other sections.
Finally, any and all options to get water to the second half of that trail should be studied and pursued. We need this trail to be successful and that means it needs to be safe. Getting water to the hottest portion of the Plunge should be a priority.
In the near term, we have to make sure riders are educated about what this trail is like and how much water they will need, but ultimately there is more we can and should do.