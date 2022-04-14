Earlier this month, the world reacted in horror as images and video from the town of Bucha, Ukraine, were released showing the atrocities committed by the Russian military.
There were bodies in the street, others buried in mass graves.
Last Friday, a Russian missile attack killed dozens of fleeing Ukrainians at a train station and again the world saw the shocking images. What did Russians see? Lies.
Russia has accused Ukraine of using actors to stage photos of the bodies in Bucha and said the Ukrainian military attacked that train station.
When Bashar al Assad was queried about the pictures of Syrian children killed by his chemical weapons, his response was “fake news.” He said the children were paid actors.
These claims are bald-faced lies, disinformation designed to muddy the waters and confuse their country’s citizens and people around the world.
This is a deliberate strategy to distribute disinformation to blur discernible facts. It’s an old Russian trick, sometimes called the “firehose of falsehood,” or what Steve Bannon, called as applied in this country, “flood(ing) the zone with (feces).”
The playbook is simple: deny everything, advance multiple obviously false theories of what happened, repeat them continuously and change the lies whenever necessary. They don’t have to be plausible or coherent. That’s not the point.
In Russia, the government has complete control of the information its people get. For the rest of the world, Russia doesn’t necessarily care if people believe the lies. If they do, that’s good, but what they want is for people to tune out, to say “I can’t tell what is true or what is a lie, so I won’t pay attention” or say “the truth is unknowable.”
This strategy often leads to pessimism and nihilism from the people targeted with the disinformation. You have seen this in the Russian people for decades and now, to a lesser extent, in our own country. Many know they are being lied to, but throw up their hands. What are you going to do?
Russia and its allies have used social media to supercharge their disinformation campaigns.
Facts and truth have also been aided by technology, as we’ve seen in Ukraine. Real time satellite images showed the bodies on the streets of Bucha were there weeks before the Ukrainians retook the town. Images and videos from the train attack show remains of a Russian missile.
Independent news agencies around the world used cell phone photos and satellites to correct the Russian lies, but when there is enough disinformation in the air, the truth can’t get a real foothold.
Artificial intelligence and deep-fake technology get better every day. We’re nearing a point where lies and truth will become nearly indistinguishable even in video. Think it’s confusing now? Just wait — it will be worse by a factor of 10. So what can you do? No one wants to be fooled by a lie.
The answer is to stay engaged and to turn to an information source you trust. We admit we’re biased on this account, but we view independent newspapers as the gold standard in disseminating factual information. If you don’t trust The New York Times, read The Wall Street Journal or the Financial Times. Go with a source whose mission is responsible fact-gathering.
Getting your information from a quality independent source — not social media, cable “news” or something you found on “the Internets” — is critical as the tools to tell lies will get more and more advanced. Even the most astute among us can be deceived, so diligence around source is paramount. We soon won’t have a functional republic if we can’t discern truth from deception.