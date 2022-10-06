Grand Junction is rolling out a new curbside recycling pilot program that we think city residents would be foolish to refuse.
The city is implementing pilot programs for curbside pickup of recycling and green waste to help divert waste away from the landfill. It purchased Curbside Recycling Unlimited, a locally owned recycling company, a few months back, so experimenting with the service makes sense.
According to Grand Junction General Services Director Jay Valentine, the programs, which are expected to start in March, will include a “pay as you throw” system for trash containers, with price varying based on size and free recycling containers, which Valentine said he hopes incentivizes more recycling and smaller trash containers, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
The service will be dual stream and could include things like non-glass containers and fibers such as paper and cardboard. City staff estimates the programs could divert about 52,000 pounds of waste from the landfill annually.
That’s a lot of diverted waste and would mean pretty sizable savings for city residents, especially over time. That’s a win-win to us, but the even more exciting program is the food waste pilot program the city is starting to implement.
Collection is planned for this month with downtown restaurants and businesses. The city is looking to expand in 2023 to include hospitals, Colorado Mesa University and Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools.
According to city staff, 27% of Mesa County’s waste is organic material, half of which is food waste and compostable paper.
If this program is successful, we hope the city will continue to expand to all city residents. We’d suggest they look to the system the city of Boise, Idaho, has implemented. They have had curbside composting for residents since 2017 and it has been an overwhelming success.
Over the last five years, Boise has composted more than 70,000 pounds of material that is then distributed back out into the community as high-quality compost. Residents can pick up two cubic yards per year for free. It collects material year-round and even includes leaves.
We know many people in the valley already compost their own home waste or utilize the composting at the landfill, but a curbside program would open this option up to an even larger group. Giving it back to residents would also be an appreciated service to most homeowners who can use it in vegetable gardens, flower beds or as mulch around trees.
Both the recycling and green waste pilot programs are a good start and it sounds like the city is hoping to move quickly in expanding them. We think that’s the right way to go. Testing with pilot programs is a good way to iron out details, but we can also recycle ideas that have proven effective in other cities.
“The pilot is not likely to be 12 months, so I think we’ll know once we learn and evaluate and be able to scale hopefully sooner,” City Manager Greg Caton said. “This pilot is meant to scale.”
Ultimately these programs will lead to less material in the landfill, lower costs for residents and potentially some high-quality compost for our gardens. It’s a sound idea to reduce waste.