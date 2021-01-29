By any measure, Colorado Mesa University is a far better school than when Tim Foster took over as president in 2004.
Enrollment has exploded, from 5,750 students in fall 2004 to 9,373 this year. Expansion — more classrooms, dorms and amenities — has accompanied the rising headcount. It’s a modern, attractive campus that shows well, of which we can all be proud.
Average admissions index scores have improved. So have graduation rates. All of these positive developments stem from the “better product” mindset Foster brought to the campus, focusing on talented professors, small classes and reasonable tuition costs.
Foster has guided CMU through the toughest of transitions. Higher education funding for state institutions has steadily diminished during his tenure. Fundraising and an astute business approach have helped cover capital improvements once funded nearly exclusively by taxpayers.
Doing more with less is part of Foster’s legacy and a testament to his incredible drive to make CMU a cornerstone for the betterment of his hometown.
Foster, who just announced that he will retire at the end of the spring term, is most proud of the “human impact” of the institution — or the idea that education not only transforms the lives of those seeking a post-high school education, but the entire community surrounding the campus.
Of the university’s 30,000 alumni, nearly half live in the 14-county region served by CMU. The largest share are found in Mesa County, elevating local educational attainment levels, which is a key component of any community’s economic prosperity.
Trying to create a more educated population has always been Foster’s true goal. Transforming CMU was a means to an end, but with terrific benefits for all involved.
Foster’s retirement will require an equally adept new leader to continue that vision. His successor will need to understand, embrace and build upon the culture that Foster created at CMU because it’s paid clear dividends. Change disrupts continuity, yet perhaps offers new opportunities.
CMU trustees would be well advised to listen to Foster’s assessment of qualifications for the job: Understand the culture of the institution; be politically astute and well aware of how state government functions; and be smart with finances.
But most of all, a CMU president has to be a “people person, with the capacity to connect with people in a variety of ways.”
Foster’s future is uncharted though he says he’ll stay in Grand Junction. Whether he returns to political life, seeks another administrator’s post or retires to enjoy life, we can be confident that his guiding principle will remain: What’s best for the Grand Valley?