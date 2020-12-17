Originally conceived as a way to arm consumers with information about local businesses during a pandemic, Mesa County’s 5-star program has become a critical tool that public officials across the state want to copy as a means of economic salvation.
Early on, the idea was simply to encourage local businesses to do the right thing — a carrot. Through a partnership between the county health department and the chamber of commerce, small businesses that agreed to implement comprehensive COVID-19 protocols earned the distinction of being the safest places to shop and dine.
That was its own reward and something the marketplace welcomed. But over time it became clear that adherence to a qualifying standard reduced the chances of infecting patrons to such a degree that 5-star businesses were considered a non-factor in transmission rates, even as cases spiked.
That’s when Diana Williams, the deputy director at Mesa County Public Health, suggested that the 5-star program could be used as a way to exempt small businesses from the toughest coronavirus restrictions.
When the state moved Mesa County to red-level restrictions, Mesa County Public Health and local hospital officials appealed to Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to let 5-star rated businesses continue to operate under orange-level parameters.
The governor listened and decided — at some peril, by the way, because local COVID numbers were spiking at the time — that the program strikes the right balance between economic policy and public health policy. On Wednesday, in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Polis referenced the 5-star program as an “innovation out of western Colorado” that should help the state walk the tightrope between keeping people safe and keeping businesses open.
During the three-day special session earlier this month, the Legislature acknowledged the promise of the 5-star program. As part of Senate Bill 1, it directed the executive branch “to develop a framework to certify businesses that demonstrate exemplary compliance with public health orders during the pandemic through an evidence-based certification program that is aligned with the state’s objectives to contain the COVID-19 virus.”
Credit Mesa County Public Health, the chamber, the governor’s staff and CDPHE for creating an environment where good ideas don’t get strangled. Polis and Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr seem to share a similar view that the economic health of a community is a key component of public health. Shutting down businesses and putting people back in their homes creates a whole new set of problems.
It’s heartening to see a homegrown idea have statewide utility.
So often, the best innovations come from those who don’t occupy the top positions in their organization. It’s a sign of a healthy organization when those ideas are not just heard, but gain purchase from the top banana.
Diana Williams, thanks for speaking up.