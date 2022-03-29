Slowly, mile by mile, Fruita is securing funding to expand the 18 Road trail network.
A new $20,000 grant to build an additional 3 to 4 miles of trails was recently announced, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. That grant, from the Colorado Tourism Initiative, is in addition to a previous grant from Great Outdoors Colorado that is funding a separate 4 to 5 miles of trail.
This development is part of the North Fruita Desert Master Plan, which calls for adding 32 new miles of trails, 56 new campsites and other infrastructure improvements to the 18 Road area.
“We are excited to be carrying out the goals of the North Fruita Desert Master Plan, goals that will directly enhance and maintain the experience for locals and visitors for many years to come. This is a direct result of the city’s partnerships with many local, state, and federal agencies, and we are thankful for their support as we all work together to implement this plan,” said Shannon Vassen, assistant to the Fruita city manager, in a release.
As was the case with the Palisade Plunge, we’re glad to see our local municipalities partnering with state and federal agencies to enhance recreation in the valley. It is difficult to get all these various groups with different missions and goals pulling in the same direction, but we’re seen it time and again here.
The town of Fruita deserves a lot of credit for pushing this project through, as does our local Bureau of Land Management office. The Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) has also done great work over the past few decades to build trust and partnerships with land management agencies.
We also think adding capacity to our trail systems, allowing riders and other trail users to spread out is a worthy cause. Recreation areas around the state and country have become extremely crowded since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago. Managing those crowds to balance demand, the user experience and impacts to the natural environment is critical and we think the current plan achieves that balance.
“These improvements will directly enhance visitor experience through increased access and allowing users the ability to spread out by having additional trail options,” a news release about the grant stated.
While this project will undoubtedly enhance the experience of riders out there, we can’t overlook the economic benefit this will have in the valley. The 18 Road trail network is one of the most popular areas to ride and adding trail miles will draw in more out-of-town riders.
This is a smart investment, as the relatively little amount of money needed to build these trails will be paid back virtually immediately through the economic activity it will generate, and we’ll be left with a better trail system that will be here for many decades to come.
This trail system will go directly to the benefit of our local riders too. It isn’t just about economic activity. We like to see projects that will make this a nicer place to live for everyone.