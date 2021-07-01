Just eight months ago we celebrated the 20th anniversary of McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, reflecting on the unique process that preserved a multiple-use landscape and kept management of the magnificent terrain in the hands of the Bureau of Land Management.
The consensus then was that McInnis Canyons is a gem — in no small part because of the diversity of stakeholders who helped the BLM develop its management plan. Their interests are reflected in how people use the NCA: to raft, hike, bike, hunt, fish, camp, ride horses or all-terrain vehicles and even graze livestock.
It’s hard to imagine making something as well-loved as the NCA even better. But earlier this week the BLM announced it was able to acquire one of the last private in-holdings in the NCA for $665,000 — money that came from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The 177-acre Crow Bottom parcel includes 1.5 miles of Colorado River shoreline. You can see that stretch of the river — and the stands of cottonwoods — from the Troy Built trail in the Kokopelli system near Loma.
As the Sentinel’s Dennis Webb reported in Tuesday’s paper, the land will provide hiking, hunting, fishing, picnicking and other recreational uses, including perhaps someday camping by boaters floating the Ruby-Horsethief river stretch. It will also provide opportunities for improvements to fish and wildlife habitat.
It was just last year that the Land and Water Conservation Fund became fully funded for the first time since its creation in 1964. The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law on Aug. 4, permanently and fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which is considered America’s most important conservation program.
That means that when the BLM first pondered the Crow Bottom acquisition in 2019, there was no guarantee there would ever be funds available to buy it. Before last year, lawmakers in Congress routinely raided the LWCF trust fund to pay for projects unrelated to conservation.
LWCF draws its money from off-shore drilling royalties. Since its inception, the LWCF has been used to preserve millions of acres through in-holding acquisitions and provide matching grants to state and local governments to expand recreational opportunities — all without depending on tax dollars.
We long pushed for Congress to fund the LWCF to its $900 million annual level to fulfill its potential. We didn’t have to wait long to see the returns. McInnis Canyons had already helped support growth of an outdoor recreation and tourism economy. The Crow Bottom acquisition will only help further that cause.