Colorado Mesa University’s Robinson Theatre has moved closer to securing state funding, but it still needs to be approved by the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee.
Last month, the Legislature’s Capital Development Committee approved its prioritization list of projects it is recommending for funding, and sent that list to the Joint Budget Committee, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. The Robinson Theatre is number 16 on the priority list out of 35 projects that were approved.
We’re urging the Joint Budget Committee to include the $39 million CMU is asking for in its spending plans. This project will not only be an improved facility for the students, but will also be an economic driver for Grand Junction and a cultural hub for the community and the entire Western Slope.
That request is limited to rebuilding the theater, but not the adjacent Love Recital Hall, Moss Experimental Theater, the school’s Department of Theatre Arts and its Music Department, all of which are part of the Moss Performing Arts Center.
In its funding request, CMU made clear that this replacement needs to happen. In the long run, due to deferred maintenance, a new theatre will be cheaper than simply updating the old building.
In addition to expanded audience seating and dressing room capacity the new theatre will improve sound and video technology and increase back of house staging to allow multiple events to take place in quick succession.
This will allow some shows that haven’t played in Grand Junction before to come here, benefiting the whole community. We’ve seen this play out recently with the Avalon.
“That theater (Avalon) is why you have guys like Dave Chappelle coming and performing here in Grand Junction,” Robin Brown, vice president of development at Colorado Mesa University, told the Sentinel. “This project at CMU is of course a different kind of project and will bring a different kind of the arts, but it will certainly help amplify the arts even more so, which certainly benefits the community.”
There’s an economic benefit that comes along with that from people traveling in to see a show or members of the community coming out. Businesses want to locate where there are things for their employees to do outside of work.
This is also about our region. The Front Range has lots of performing arts centers. The Western Slope has two. Moss and Beaver Creek.
CMU President John Marshall has argued that a new theatre will also bring a cultural benefit by bringing the community together.
“If we’re both in the audience watching a play or music recital, neither of us care who the person next to us voted for in the last election. Instead, we’re immersed in the experience. The power of the arts enables this social, cultural, political detente where we’re reminded of what unites us as humans,” Marshall said. “Robinson Theatre has served this campus and our community extremely well over the past 50 years and it’s time to invest in the next 50.”
He’s right. The arts add a huge cultural benefit to an area and we are in serious need of things to bring us together in our polarized times.
For all these reasons, the legislature must support this project and approve this funding request.