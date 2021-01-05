There’s a lot riding on the language the Grand Junction City Council is considering for a ballot question on whether to authorize marijuana sales within the city limits.
The devil’s in the details, and the council is grappling with what level of detail will satisfy voters. An overly dense question may overwhelm voters as to what they’re voting on, but a simpler, broader question could make them suspicious that the city has too much leeway to spend whatever revenues are generated.
City Manager Greg Caton seems confident that city staff can find the Goldilocks zone by early February when the final ballot language would have to be approved in time to get a question on April’s ballot.
It’s important to get it right. If voters reject the question on a specific concern — it doesn’t matter what it is — then the narrative will be that Grand Junction residents oppose sales in their community, period, when truth might be more nuanced than that. But good luck revisiting the topic. Opponents would hammer that the question has been asked and answered.
There’s a lot to consider — the tax rate, how revenues would be spent, whether retail shops would be restricted to certain areas and how many businesses would be allowed.
Needless to say, we’re anxious to see the question to assess its palatability. The question is merely a launching point for public engagement on the subject but should be ripe for passage. We’ve been making the case for years that attitudes have changed greatly since Amendment 64 passed in 2012.
We should know. The Sentinel’s editorial board opposed legalizing marijuana. So did former Gov. (now U.S. Sen.) John Hickenlooper. Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann opposed marijuana sales when he first ran for council. But in each of these cases, views have changed.
Grand Junction voters deserve an opportunity to consider whether marijuana revenue can address a community need — better parks or a community center or improved mental health care — without introducing new problems. But we’re already dealing with problems by our proximity to De Beque and Palisade (where retail marijuana sales already occur) so why not find an upside? Marijuana is here and it’s not going anywhere, no matter how the vote turns out.
Putting a question on the ballot allows us to engage in a long overdue debate. But it needs to be the right question. Hopefully, the city comes up with something befitting the moment.