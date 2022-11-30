This community has historically been part of the larger energy economy. In the past that has meant fossil fuels — coal, oil and gas. Those came with jobs in mines and drilling, but also in supplies, machine shops and other ancillary businesses.
As we transition toward a future energy economy that includes gas, nuclear, wind, solar and sequestration, the question is can we add new jobs to the existing mix? This past week we learned of one business that gives us hope that we can.
There will always be an energy economy, and if we want to continue to prosper from that sector we’ll need to attract businesses that are serving those industries. That brings us to Spares in Motion, which supplies parts to repair wind turbines.
There are more than 80,000 wind turbines across the United States, but most of these turbines come from overseas, according to reporting from The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Those turbines need to be serviced from time to time, as any power plant does. Parts wear out or break down and they have to be replaced or repaired. You can bring them in from Europe, but Spares in Motion, based in the Netherlands, wants to make the process simpler for U.S.-based turbines.
It is planning to open its first location in North America — in Grand Junction.
“When they knew they wanted me to open up a distribution center, I said I would do it — but it needs to be in Grand Junction where I live because I like living here,” Spares in Motion Director of Business Development for North America Justin Canup said. “Most of the wind farms are all over the U.S., so it does make sense to be centrally located to supply a lot of the wind farms from the West Coast to the East Coast, and it made sense with us having a major highway right here that cuts across the U.S.”
This is a great example of something we’ve been advocating for for a long time — the “soft” side of economic development. That means building a community with amenities like great schools, good restaurants, live music and parks where people want to live. Businesses want to locate in communities where people have a high quality of life.
This also goes to show that, while we have geographic challenges, some business leaders see them as assets. We are centrally located with easy access to highways. We could improve further with access to containerized freight rail service. That’s a problem we know our political leaders are aware of and we hope they keep pushing this issue to open up the nation’s freight rail system to our business community.
We’d also note that we are at an exciting time for the development of renewable energy projects. The Inflation Reduction Act provides special incentives for projects that meet certain requirements, including for “energy communities” where a nearby coal power plant has closed since 2009. Parts of Mesa County and much of the Western Slope seem to qualify, according to analysis by BTU Analytics.
With the federal government set to make a historic investment in the future of our energy economy, we seem well-positioned to take advantage as a community. That should mean more jobs and more businesses coming in to provide additional services to that industry. This is something this community should not only welcome, but actively pursue.