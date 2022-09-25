“Most people overestimate what they can achieve in a year and underestimate what they can achieve in 10 years.”
This quote is often attributed to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, so much so that it has become known as Gates’ Law. While Gates has said something similar to this, the origin of this quote may go back to a Stanford computer scientist in the 1960s talking about the impact of technology. Either way, it is a brilliant observation that can be applied to many areas beyond just computers.
We were reminded of this quote this week with the news that the Grand Junction Steel building was in use again and is producing metal beams. The structure, which has been empty since 2009, except for a short time as the hub of a CBD processor, is being run by Great Western Buildings.
This is a great story about a family-run business coming to town and revitalizing an unoccupied, but very useful space within our community.
Eric Beavers founded the Aurora-based Great Western Buildings in 2016 with the vision of producing pre-engineered, custom-made metal frames to sell all around the country for all types of buildings, from garages to arenas to shopping centers, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
During the pandemic it became clear to Beavers that his company needed its own factory and he began looking into a place to locate it. Pueblo was targeted and it offered his company significant incentives to locate there. However, after many requests and requirements were piled on, Beavers pulled the plug and decided to come to Grand Junction.
While Grand Junction Economic Partnership does help many businesses relocate here through grants and tax incentives, Beavers didn’t pursue any help. We think incentives definitely fill an important role, but it also speaks to the strength of our city, economy and workforce that a business like this would come here without the added sweeteners.
“We’ve just been very blessed with our employee pool,” Beavers’ mother Rai Hankins said. “It’s nice living here on the Western Slope instead of the (Front Range). It’s a lot more relaxed. Eric moved his family here. We have several corporate people who have moved over from the corporate office on the Front Range. My husband and I have both moved over here and bought homes. We just really enjoy Grand Junction.”
This brings us back to Gates’ Law.
Over the past decade or more, little by little, through programs and investments this community has built itself into the kind of place a company like Great Western Buildings wants to locate. It’s not just the expansion of their business either, but management and workers want to come here as well.
Our community and its leaders have been pushing hard to move our economic boulder up the hill and sometimes, if you don’t step back with a longer-term perspective it can feel like nothing has changed. Every once in a while something comes along that allows you to step back and realize, we’ve really moved that boulder.