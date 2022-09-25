“Most people overestimate what they can achieve in a year and underestimate what they can achieve in 10 years.”

This quote is often attributed to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, so much so that it has become known as Gates’ Law. While Gates has said something similar to this, the origin of this quote may go back to a Stanford computer scientist in the 1960s talking about the impact of technology. Either way, it is a brilliant observation that can be applied to many areas beyond just computers.