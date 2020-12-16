Vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations do.
That’s a pithy way of saying that a vaccine in a vial is worthless. It has to be injected inside a human to do its life-protecting thing.
After more than nine months of being told to wear masks, avoid crowds and disinfect everything, the public should seemingly be eager to get the miracle shot that will return life to normal.
But public officials are already worried that not enough people will get vaccinated to achieve the herd immunity necessary to tamp down infection rates.
The vaccine is being doled out sparingly, but in a way that should quell any lingering skepticism about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. Due to limited supplies, health-care workers, who are exposed to COVID-19 on a daily basis, will get vaccinated first. That should be all the proof any doubters need.
When supplies are adequate to inoculate the public at large, we’ll be dealing with doctors and nurses who were vaccinated months ago. Hearing a doctor or pharmacist tell you, “Don’t worry, I took it myself and as you can see, I’m fine” should be a solid endorsement.
President Trump plans to get a vaccine. So does President-elect Joe Biden — most likely in front of cameras to prove there’s nothing to fear.
Let’s give the public time to observe how things play out. But barring any setbacks, the vaccine represents a golden opportunity for Mesa County to show what widespread inoculation can do. With more people protected through vaccinations, restrictions can be loosened, which allows more business to fully open and the economy to recover more quickly.
This community innovated a five-star variance protection program that kept the doors to many business open. Kudos to our governor for recognizing that businesses can operate safely, even as infection rates spike.
This community took the threat of a Thanksgiving surge seriously. Infections have tailed off here since the holiday, instead of exploding as they have elsewhere. We have a history of doing the right things during this pandemic. Let’s bring the same focus to getting vaccinated.
In the op-ed below, Dr. Eric Hanly shares some compelling details about the vaccine, including a link to the study results of the Pfizer vaccine published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
This is the kind of information that should guide people’s decisions about getting vaccinated — not the anti-vaxxer propaganda so common to Facebook and other social media feeds.
There are reputable organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Family Physicians that have sections on their websites dedicated to answering frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines.
We encourage our readers to get their facts from medical professionals so that when the time is right, they can make a confident decision about getting vaccinated and help propel the Grand Valley into an economic recovery.